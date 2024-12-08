The new Trailer Park Boys movie, with the subtitle Standing on the Shoulder of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story, is about to make its run in theaters.

The Trailer Park Boys franchise is a mainstay in the comedy world. It started in Canada as a 1999 movie of the same name and follows a trio of trailer park residents in the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Nova Scotia as they make a documentary about their wild lives as petty felons.

Along with the original movie and a seven-season run on TV from 2001 to 2007, three other films were developed from this story between 2006 and 2009. A fourth movie is about to push that story even further.

Where To Watch Trailer Park Boys 2024 Movie

Trailer Park Boys

The fourth new Trailer Park Boys movie, Standing on the Shoulder of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story, is on the big screen as of December 6.

The film is available in select theaters across the United States and Canada. Fans can search for showings on the Trailer Park Boys' official website.

Showtimes on the AMC Theaters website only go up until Wednesday, December 11. This seemingly indicates the film will be playing in fewer theaters after this date.

The Trailer Park Boys X (formerly Twitter) account also announced a movie showing on Saturday, December 7 at 7 p.m. ET at the Empire 25 AMC location on 42nd Street in New York City. After the movie showing is complete, this will feature a live Q&A with the film's stars:

"NEW DATE ADDED due to popular demand!! New York City! Watch the movie AND a live Q&A with The Boys (and Randy) on Sat, 7 Dec 7:00pm @ Empire 25 AMC, 42nd street Get 'em before they're gone!"

When Will The Trailer Park Boys Movie Begin Streaming?

There is no news regarding when the latest Trailer Park Boys film will be released digitally or on a streaming service. However, it is expected to be available for digital purchase sometime in the next few months, no later than Spring 2025.

The new Trailer Park Boys movie has two reviews listed on Rotten Tomatoes, both of which do not paint it positively.

This also marks the first new entry in the Trailer Park Boys franchise since 2021's Trailer Park Boys: Jail, a 10-episode spin-off that was released independently on the franchise's own website, SwearNet. Unfortunately, that show was removed from the website in 2022 and is not available to legally stream anywhere as of writing.

Standing on the Shoulder of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story is playing in select theaters in the United States and Canada.