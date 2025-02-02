Twinless has been one of the most-talked-about releases out of the Sundance Film Festival, as fans itch to know more about the Dylan O'Brien comedy.

Directed by Jim Sweeney, Twinless follows the romance of two young men who spark up a relationship while participating in a support group for twinless twins (someone whose twin has died).

O'Brien (who led last year's gripping thriller Caddo Lake) stars alongside Sweeny in the 2025 film, which debuted at Sundance and won the festival's vaunted Audience Award.

Can I Watch Twinless Movie Now?

Twinless

Following its Sundance premiere, Twinless has been one of the most eagerly-anticipated movies out of the festival. Sadly, it has yet to disclose an official release date.

As of writing, the movie was/is only available at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, or for digital attendees of the festival through its online viewing portal.

Twinless was actually pulled early for digital ticketholders, being taken off the Sundance virtual streaming platform as rampant piracy had taken hold of the Dylan O'Brien-led comedy.

That is not to say it will be kept from public viewing forever. Typically, Sundance films are made available throughout the year, usually coming either to theaters or to streaming before the end of the year they attended the festival.

Twinless was snatched up by a distributor, Republic Features (a subsidiary of Paramount), prior to its 2024 production start in Oregon.

With the global rights in hand, Republic will likely release the movie internationally and may opt to sell the US rights to the film to the highest bidder (to someone like Netflix, Amazon, or Neon as a couple of potential buyers).

However, given the conversation surrounding the movie, the studio may be more likely to keep the U.S. rights to Twinless and release it themselves.

If Paramount/Republic keeps the movie in-house in the States, U.S. fans can likely expect to see the movie on the Paramount+ streaming service sometime before the end of the year.

The film joins the likes of Your Monster (which played the festival in 2024 and features a truly bonkers ending), as a recent hit coming out of the event.

When Will Twinless Be Released?

With no specific release date for Twinless on the books, it remains unclear exactly when the film will be pushed to the public. However, looking at some other hits out of the festival in recent years may offer some insight into when it will actually come out.

Last year's winner of the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award for dramatic features (an award Twinless won at the event) was Didi. That film premiered at Sundance, was acquired by Focus Features, came to theaters on July 26, 2024, and then hit streaming in October of the same year.

Several other Sundance Audience Award winners of the last few years have followed this similar summer release window strategy, including Cha Cha Real Smooth, Brittany Runs a Marathon, a 2021's eventual Best Picture-winner CODA.

Another big hit out of the festival last year, My Old Ass, did almost exactly the same as well, debuting in January at Sundance before hitting the big screen in September and streaming in November.

Using these sorts of Sundance success stories as examples, it would make sense for a Twinless theatrical release date to come sometime this summer (likely June or July), before it eventually hits a streamer like Paramount+ later in the fall (somewhere around October).

That is unless Republic Pictures sees awards potential surrounding the movie—which plenty of Sundance movies have garnered over the years (Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain is experiencing it right now).

If that is the case, then the studio could hold Twinless' release so that it falls into that prime awards movie release window (October/November/December). If that were to come to pass a theatrical release sometime in the fall would make sense before its streaming release date in early 2026.

Twinless has no publicly listed release date.