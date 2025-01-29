Your Monster Movie Twist Ending Explained

Following Your Monster's arrival on Max, viewers can dive into the unique romantic comedy/horror outing and dissect its unexpected ending.

Starring Melissa Barrera (known for her role in the Scream franchise), Your Monster made waves after being unveiled at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. The story highlights a soft-spoken actress who rediscovers her voice after meeting a terrifying but charming monster in her closet.

Your Monster Ending Explained

Your Monster

Your Monster tells the story of Laura Franco, a young actress battling cancer. She hopes to turn her life around after being dumped by her boyfriend, playwright Jacob Sullivan, before being driven to her childhood home during the breakup.

There, she finds a monster in her closet, who initially demands her to move out of the house until they start bonding over their shared love of theater. Two weeks later, Monster allows her to stay there.

Monster then convinces Laura to audition for Jacob's play, but Jacob refuses to cast her. Instead, he offers her an understudy role while choosing another actress named Jackie. After helping develop the play, Laura struggles with the arrangement, but soon after, Monster uses some of his powers on Jacob and injures him.

Laura and Jacob's relationship gets even more complicated after he hooks up with her while still with Jackie, who struggles to perform her role on stage and gets berated by Jacob. Jacob then removes Laura from the production entirely.

Things take a turn when Laura finds out that Monster has a hidden home filled with her clothes and other items from years past. She shares that she hooked up with Jacob to him, which angers him, and he eventually disappears after an argument.

After being declared cancer-free, Laura takes over the leading role in the play as Jackie arranges the part for her before more impropriety occurs between Jacob and another cast member.

Angered by her being the lead in the show, Jacob confronts Laura behind the curtain and accuses her of jealousy and selfishness. Monster then shows up out of the blue and rips Jacob's throat open, killing him before Laura performs the final song covered in blood, and the audience sees a grizzly murder scene.

Did Monster Really Murder Jacob in Your Monster?

Your Monster

The one question lingering in viewers' minds at the end of Your Monster is whether Monster was real, with some signs pointing to Laura being the one who killed Jacob.

Most notable is that Monster is nowhere to be seen when the curtains rise on the final song; Laura has a bloody ruler in her hand as she closes her performance. Theories point to Monster being a manifestation of Laura's self-worth and anger, which bursts out of her in a fury of violence after what happens to her.

This is far from the first time a movie has centered on a potentially imaginary force (see more on another film, Take Shelter, which has a similar theme).

Additionally, with no signs pointing to what happens to Laura after this moment, the story is left to interpretation for those watching. While many believe Monster to be a metaphor for Laura's dark side, there is still a chance the beast was real.

Your Monster made its theatrical debut in the United States in October 2024, grossing about $800,000 at the box office on a minimal $300,000 budget. It then made its way to Max on January 24.

Your Monster is streaming on Max.