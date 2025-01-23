Monster In Law 2 Movie Demand Heats Up After Jennifer Lopez & Michael Vartan Sequel Fan Poster Goes Viral

New fan-made posters for Monster-in-Law 2, featuring Jennifer Lopez & Michael Vartan, have some wondering whether a sequel could be possible.

Released in 2005, Monster-in-Law features Lopez (Charlie) and Vartan (Kevin) as a newly engaged couple who plan their wedding while fending off Jane Fonda's Viola, Kevin's mother. The affair turns into an all-out war between Charlie and Viola as Kevin's mother hopes to remain the biggest part of his life.

Against stiff competition in theaters theaters in Star Wars: Episode III and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (likely to be revisited in Max's new Harry Potter series), Monster-in-Law performed admirably. It grossed over $150 million globally (ranking in the top 25 films of 2005), although it only has a 19% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Monster In Law 2 Fan Poster Teases Jennifer Lopez Sequel

New fan-made posters have brought up the question of whether Monster-in-Law 2 could ever become a reality.

Listed with a nebulous 2025 release date, the viral poster includes Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in gorgeous formal wedding attire as Fonda stands above Lopez.

As previously mentioned, this poster is verifiably fake, as there is nothing confirmed for development of any sort on Monster-in-Law 2.

This is far from the first fan-made image to go viral in recent weeks, as a similar poster teased the idea of a sequel to the following year's Talladega Nights.

Could Monster-in-Law 2 Happen?

While Monster-in-Law 2 is not in development as of writing, some major names from the original movie have spoken about the chances of it happening.

Speaking with Gay Times in 2018, Wanda Sykes (who played Viola's assistant, Ruby) told fans she and Fonda had discussed the idea of making a second film. According to Sykes, Fonda "said she had an idea" when they had talked at the time as she expressed how much she'd enjoy doing another movie:

"Jane and I keep talking about that. Last time I talked to her, she said she had an idea. So, we’ll see. I’d love to do it!"

Additionally, in 2014, Deadline reported that a TV show based on the original movie was in the works. While no characters or actors were confirmed, it was said to follow up directly from the movie after Charlie and Kevin's wedding.

Ultimately, development on the project fell through, as it was never produced or released.

Were a second movie to be released, fans would likely expect it to follow Kevin and Charlie building a new family as Viola works to be less of a helicopter parent. It could even have them planning a vow renewal ceremony that Viola tries too hard to be involved in, although other ideas could be explored as well.

For the time being, Monster-in-Law 2 remains nothing more than fantasy for fans.

Lopez is currently prepping for the release of Kiss of the Spider-Woman, which comes at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, January 26. She also reunited with Fonda for 2024's This is Me...Now, which starred both women and featured Lopez as a writer.

Monster-in-Law is available to purchase and rent digitally through most online retailers.