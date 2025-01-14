A fan-made poster for Big Daddy 2 has audiences curious about a potential sequel being made behind Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse.

Is Big Daddy 2 Real?

A fan-made poster teasing the release of Big Daddy 2 with Adam Sandler and Cole Sprouse seemingly returning to their roles as Sonny Koufax and Julian McGrath.

The poster shows Sprouse with his arm over Sandler's shoulders as they stand in front of a New York City backdrop. Originally, Cole Sprouse and his twin brother, Dylan, teamed up to play Julian McGrath in Big Daddy.

Big Daddy 2

Unfortunately, this poster is verifiably fake, as it comes from a page known for sharing fake posters for hypothetical movies like Big Daddy 2.

As of writing, there are no official plans for a Big Daddy sequel to be made. This is also far from the only fake movie poster for a Sandler movie to go viral, as fans saw something similar happen with a fan-made poster for the fake Little Nicky 2.

Will Big Daddy 2 Happen?

The odds are low on Big Daddy getting a true sequel due to Adam Sandler not usually being one to make sequels of movies from that era. However, there has been sparse chatter about Big Daddy potentially getting a follow-up film.

In July 2024, producer Sid Ganis and writer Steve Franks (known as the creator of Psych) discussed the possibility of making a second Big Daddy movie after the first came out in 1999.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Ganis seemed at peace with Big Daddy being left in the past, noting that it was "better that Big Daddy is what it is:"

"There are always rumblings about a sequel when a movie is a smash hit. But thank goodness, we knew better. It’s better that 'Big Daddy' is what it is."

Meanwhile, Franks expressed interest in revisiting the story, calling the film "such a fun field to play in" while saying he would be "the first one to line up" if a sequel was made:

"It’s something that I would certainly be interested in revisiting again because it’s such a fun field to play in, and there are a lot of great opportunities. If they ever wanted to make a series or a sequel, I would be absolutely the first one to line up."

As of writing, Sandler is set to return to a different role from the 1990s as he gets ready for the release of Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix, which is coming sometime in 2025.

Big Daddy is available for purchase or rent in most online marketplaces.