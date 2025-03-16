An alleged poster for a Netflix movie titled Pretty Woman 2: A Second Chance has fans rabid for a sequel to the classic romantic comedy. Sadly, though, this one is a fake.

1990's Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, has become a staple of the genre, staking its claim as one of the most beloved romantic comedies ever brought to screen.

Despite its popularity, though, a sequel to the original movie has never seen the light of day, but that is not to say one never could.

Pretty Woman 2 Poster Surfaces Online

Fans have spotted a supposed poster for a Pretty Woman sequel online, sparking calls for a second movie in the franchise to be made.

The poster in question says it is for a Netflix movie called Pretty Woman 2: A Second Chance and features stars of the original film, Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, embarking on yet another bout of romantic hijinks in a follow-up to the 1990 classic.

It is said to bring back Gere and Roberts as their characters from the first film, while debuting new actors, like Emma Roberts and Tom Hardy, to the franchise as well.

The alleged piece of movie marketing popped on social media and quickly picked up steam, going viral with posts mentioning the poster getting hundreds of comments, likes, and shares.

However, while convincing, the poster looks to be fake. It is nothing more than fake art created by a fan, and there is no Netflix sequel to Pretty Woman planned for later this year (despite what the poster may say).

There are, of course, plenty of exciting movies coming to Netflix in 2025, including one sequel to another beloved '90s classic.

Is There a Pretty Woman 2 Coming to Netflix?

Sadly for fans who got their hopes up over the hype generated from this Pretty Woman 2 poster, no sequel is coming to Netflix this December. However, that does not mean it is an impossibility to ever happen.

There is a case to be made for why a Pretty Woman sequel would make sense in 2025 and beyond.

The first film (at the time of release) climbed to be the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time, and more than 30 years later, it is still celebrated by fans. It has become one of the most lauded romantic comedies of all time and continues to please generations after generations of fans, even decades after its initial run.

Because of the positive sentiment surrounding the film, it would not be all that surprising if a studio were to talk itself into a full-on sequel. It would just be a matter of getting Richard Gere and Julia Roberts on board to make it happen, and that is where some potential difficulties could come into play.

Gere has notably been opposed to the idea of revisiting his Pretty Woman character in any capacity. During an interview while promoting his 2024 movie Oh, Canada, Gere straight up told Extra TV, "It wouldn't work" when asked about a Pretty Woman 2.

We went on to reveal that he is genuinely confused why the first movie has endured the way it has, especially when it comes to young fans discovering it for the first time.

"It's about a hooker," he noted, remarking that "maybe [they] shouldn't be watching this."

Roberts, who most recently appeared in 2023's Leave the World Behind (read about that movie's truly wild plot here), seems a bit more open to the idea of thinking about a sequel than her former co-star.

In a conversation with CBS Mornings in December 2023, Roberts pondered the idea of where her Pretty Woman character, Vivian, would be after all these years. She said that Richard Gere's Edward Lewis likely "passed away" and now Vivian is "[running] his business:"

"I think he passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack smiling, and now she runs his business."

While that particular scenario would not make for the most romantic of fare, with one of the key characters from the first movie now dead, it is nice to hear that Roberts has at least thought about the idea of where the story could go next.

This all comes, though, with no official word that a sequel is happening or ever will happen. No Pretty Woman 2 plans have been announced, and for now, the franchise lies largely dormant.

That is, except the ongoing musical adaptation of the movie that is now playing stages around the world. Pretty Woman: The Musical opened in 2018 and has since travelled the globe, reintroducing audiences to this oft-celebrated love story.

Some have speculated that if Hollywood were to revisit the Pretty Woman name, doing it by way of a big-screen musical adaptation could be the way to go. Paramount recently took a stab at this sort of remake/follow-up concept with its 2024 Mean Girls movie musical.

This saw the Broadway adaptation of the 2000s comedy classic brought to the big screen rather than a full-on sequel to the first film. It served as a new way for audiences to engage with the movie they have loved for years while bringing in a whole new contingent of fans whose first Mean Girls experience was with the musical spin-off.

If one or both stars of the original Pretty Woman were not up for a potential sequel, the movie musical route could be the way to go, especially given that the musical version of the story already exists.

Pretty Woman is now streaming on Max.