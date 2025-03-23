This Princess Bride 2: Ever After Movie Poster With Cary Elwes & Robin Wright Doesn't Sit Well With Fans - Thankfully It's Fan-Made

Fans are up in arms over an alleged poster for a new movie, The Princess Bride 2: Ever After Movie, starring Cary Elwes and Robin Wright.

Rob Reiner's Princess Bride has become, in the minds of many, an untouchable classic over the nearly 40 years since its release, delighting generations of fans with its sense of humor and storybook romance.

However, despite this, a sequel to the 1987 original has never seen the light of day to this point.

Fans Call New Princess Bride 2 Poster 'Simply Inconceivable'

A new poster for an alleged sequel to 1987's The Princess Bride is making waves online, but thankfully it looks to be a fake.

The film, which is titled Princess Bride 2: Ever After, would allegedly see stars Cary Elwes and Robin Wright return to the franchise nearly 40 years after the last movie, following a story centered on their characters' daughter, Princess Isabella.

The emergence of this supposed piece of movie marketing has not sat well with fans of the Rob Reiner fantasy romance, calling it sacrilege that a studio would even broach the idea of exploring a follow-up in any form.

A large contingent of fans believe a sequel would only tarnish the legacy of the first film (which sits at a stellar 96% on Rotten Tomatoes). One detractor of the potential follow-up posited in a Facebook comment, "You'll never top the original movie:"

Alyssa D'Alessio: "No please, you'll Never top the original movie!"

Another chimed in to say, "There is a shortage of perfect movies in this world," a Princess Bride 2 would "damage" the first film's 'perfect' status:

Jeff Nielson: "There is a shortage of perfect movies in this world. It would be a pity to damage that one."

"Just leave it be," one particularly passionate fan let ring out online, admitting that any exploration of a sequel would "be a huge mistake:"

"If that is real, it will be a huge mistake. The Princess Bride was a perfect film. Period. It doesn’t need to be remade, have prequels, sequels, or spinoffs. Just leave it be."

Thankfully, the poster has been proven to be fan-made, appearing on various social media pages known for posting fake fan concepts rather than real movie news. At this point, no Princess Bride 2 is in the works.

How Likely Is a Princess Bride Sequel?

While The Princess Bride remains one of the most-celebrate movies of its era, it seems as though fans are not clamoring for any more from its storybook world.

However, that does not mean a sequel will never happen. As of late, Hollywood has been running on brand recognition. It is the big names that ultimately make money in the current theatrical climate. So, it is not hard to imagine a world where a studio executive explores the idea of diving back in the Princess Bride name.

So far, the closest fans have gotten to The Princess Bride 2 has been the Princess Bride musical—which (as of 2019) remains stuck in development hell.

Last fans heard of the project, the musical was in the works with the help of Disney Theatrical Productions and writers Rick Elice and Bob Martin but had hit some significant "roadblocks," according to the director of the original film Rob Reiner (via Playbill).

Over the years there have been whispers of a potential full-on remake of the first movie, but those talks have never amounted to anything meaningful.

In 2019, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra was quoted in a Variety profile of the producer of the original movie Norman Lear, saying there are "very famous people... [who] want to redo The Princess Bride;" however he would not disclose who:

"We have so many people coming to us saying, 'We want to remake this show or that show.'Very famous people whose names I won’t use, but they want to redo 'The Princess Bride.' Some people want to do animated versions of some of the sitcoms. Not a month goes by when we don’t have an idea coming from some very big name wanting to do things with Norman."

This caused such a public outcry, including from stars of the original movie like Cary Elwes (who recently starred in Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon ), that the concept of a remake has not been seen or heard from publicly since then.

Despite no sequel, fans have gotten tastes of the original movie in the decades since its release, with everything from Family Guy spoofing moments from the movie to a whole separate Princess Bride-themed cut of Deadpool 2 called Once Upon a Deadpool (read more about Deadpool's next appearance here) releasing in 2018.

One project Reiner will be revisiting in the not-too-distant future is his beloved rock-and-roll comedy, Spinal Tap. Spinal Tap 2 is set to come to theaters in September, marking the first time the director has worked on a sequel to one of his movies.

The Princess Bride is streaming now on Disney+.