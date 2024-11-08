Where Was My Old Ass Filmed? Locations Revealed

My Old Ass sets its coming-of-age drama on a cranberry farm in Ontario. The 2024 movie both takes place and filmed in the township of Muskoka Lakes, which is a picturesque and popular vacation spot in Ontario, Canada for visitors around the world.

Where In Canada Was My Old Ass Filmed?

Amazon MGM Studios

Line Producer on My Old Ass Daniel Berkman told Cottage Life that the movie one of the few productions to have been filmed in its entirety in Muskoka Lakes. But where specifically should fans visit if they're hoping to see the film's scenery?

Port Carling

Port Carling served as one of My Old Ass' filming locations. The downtown area of Port Carling is known for its shopping and dining options.

Elliott and her friend Ro (Kerrice Brooks), take advantage of this in My Old Ass, sharing a meal and a deep and meaningful conversation at one of Port Carling's lakeside restaurants.

Port Carling also served as the location of the wharf and cafe that Elliott visits in the opening of the movie to speak to her crush, Chelsea.

Lake Joseph

Sterling Point

Much of My Old Ass takes place in Elliott's family home. The family lives in a grand lake-side cottage which was shot entirely in a real venue, rather than being recreated on a soundstage.

Similar to the movie, the cottage, located on Sterling Point, has a stunning view of Lake Joseph and exudes a quaint nostalgic feel.

Large portions of My Old Ass were filmed at Sterling Point, including any scenes with the family inside their house or the heart-to-heart conversation between Elliott and her mother outside.

Bala

Much of My Old Ass centres around Elliott's desires to escape a life of living on her family's cranberry farm, which sees many of the scenes in the movie take place on said farm.

The cranberry farm is a real location. The Johnston's Cranberry Marsh is a third-generation fruit farm located in Bala, a township in the Muskoka region. The farm is open to visitors throughout the year, offering fresh products and tours.

MacTier and Huntsville

Amazon MGM Studios

My Old Ass features many idyllic shots over Ontario's forest lakes and waters, through which Elliott can be seen driving her boat or often swimming in. Areas around MacTier and Huntsville provided additional locations for scenes like these.

Minett

Some scenes in My Old Ass take place on a golf course, the location for which was provided by The Rock Golf Club in Minett, a township in Muskoka near Lake Rosseau.

Many of these scenes involve Elliott trying to bond with her brother Max (Seth Isaac Johnson) by accompanying him to play golf.

Clevelands House

One pivotal moment in My Old Ass sees Elliott and Chad (Percy Hynes White) take shelter in an abandoned boathouse in the rain.

The real life setting for this location was the Clevelands House wharf and boatshed in Minnett, Muskoka, which has been closed for redevelopment.

My Old Ass follows Maisy Stella's Elliott, an 18-year-old who is eager to escape the restrictions of her family's rural life and start her journey at college in Toronto. That is until a mushroom trip puts her in contact with her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza, who offers her advice about what's to come in her life.

My Old Ass recently released on digital platforms following a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier in the year.

My Old Ass is now streaming on Prime Video.