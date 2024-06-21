Where To Watch 'How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies': Theater & Streaming Details

The viral How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies movie has fans asking where to watch it in theaters and when it is coming to streaming.

Following a young man who moves in with his terminally ill grandmother hoping to get a piece of her inheritance, the Thai drama from Pat Boonnitipat has blown up online since its theatrical debut.

The movie stars popular singer-actor Putthipong Assaratanakul and has become the subject of a TikTok trend, as viewers post themselves sobbing following the movie's emotional climax.

Where Can I Watch How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies in Theaters?

As of writing, How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies only plays in theaters in several Asian territories.

The movies opened in Thailand on April 4 and expanded to other nations on the continent, including China, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Taiwan.

A wide theatrical release has yet to be announced for the United States.

The movie is set to be a part of the New York Asian Film Festival, which runs from Friday, July 12 to Sunday, July 28.

The viral Thai drama will premiere at the event on Friday, July 12. Tickets for the showing have yet to go on sale, but they can be purchased when they drop on the New York Asian Film Festival website.

While not a sure thing, it seems likely that (given the virality of the film) How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies will get picked up by a U.S. distributor after its festival debut.

If a decision like this were to come out of the New York Asian Film Festival, it would likely happen before the end of the event, as most festival acquisitions happen during the festivities.

Can I Stream How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Online?

No streaming details for How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies have been made public.

Considering that the movie is just starting its international theatrical journey, it will likely be quite some time before it is made available online stateside.

If the movie gets a U.S. release following its New York Asian Film Festival debut, a streaming release in early 2025 seems likely. The film has already proven to be a viral hit, and that could only snowball if it continues to find international releases.

With this marketing potential, surely streamers will be lining up at GDH's (the studio behind the movie) door to get the rights to the movie.

Another popular international movie, Godzilla Minus One, only just came to streaming in early June after getting a U.S. theatrical release in December 2023.

A similar timeline for How To Make Millions seems likely. If the movie is acquired by a U.S. distributor, it will likely be in theaters before the end of the summer or into early fall.

That would mean a streaming release in February or March 2025 may be possible, but that is all speculation.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma is now in theaters in several Asian territories.