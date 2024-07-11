Tracy Tutor Boyfriend Status: Is She Dating a Million Dollar Listing Cast Member?

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles viewers are eager to know whether star Tracy Tutor has a boyfriend and if he appears on the Bravo reality series.

48-year-old Tutor was the first and only female realtor to appear on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and has been a leading figure since Season 10.

Tracy Tutor's Relationship History Explained

Bravo

Tracy Tutor had her first and only marriage to construction company owner Jason Maltas, who made several appearances on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. But in a post-filming update during 2018's Season 10 finale, Tutor revealed she had filed for divorce from Maltas after 13 years of marriage.

The shocking update (via Bravo) noted Tutor had "recently filed for divorce" but was "committed to co-parenting" their two daughters - Juliette and Scarlet:

"Tracy's been expanding her business & landed her first new development in West Hollywood. She recently filed for divorce from her husband Jason. They're both committed to co-parenting and their primary focus remains their two daughters."

Tutor later got together with Los Angeles personal trainer Erik Anderson in 2020 and even spent some of their relationship living together. However, as reported by Daily Express US, the couple separated in 2023 after three years together.

At the time of the separation, Tutor was 48 and Anderson was just 27, leaving a 20-year age gap between the Million Dollar Listing star and her boyfriend.

Is Tracy Tutor Single in 2024?

Tracy Tutor commented on her relationship status in July 2024 in an exclusive interview with Pop Culture, one year after her break up with Erik Anderson.

During the interview, Tutor confirmed she is "still single" although she has "dated a little bit" since her separation from Anderson:

"I've dated a little bit for sure. But no, I'm not really interested in casual dating, if I'm honest. I'm looking for someone for the long term, and that can be difficult to find in LA, particularly as a successful late 40s woman who's lived here her whole life."

She continued to discuss how she doesn't "have time for casual dating" due to her teenage daughters and other life commitments:

"I just don't have time for casual dating. A, I'm too busy. I've got two teenage girls that I'm raising and I'm sending off one to college in the fall. And so for me, that's my focus. And if someone comes along and is willing to take all that on and bring something to my life, then I'll take that seriously. Until then, I'm just doing me."

New episodes of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 15 are airing every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.