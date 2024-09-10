Accusations of marital unfaithfulness were thrown around in the latest season of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset, the popular Netflix reality series, explores the inner workings of the Los Angeles-based realty firm The Oppenheim Group and the lives of its employees. As with any reality show featuring high stakes and big personalities, there will be drama.

Did Chelsea's Husband Cheat on Her?

The primary players in this story, Bre Tiesi, Amanda Lynn, Chelsea Lazkani, and her ex-husband Jeff, have all appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, usually as part of the main cast.

During the recent Selling Sunset Season 8, Lynn spilled the tea to her pal Tiesi about Jeff Lazkani's supposed cheating on his now-ex-wife Chelsea. Allegedly, Lynn spotted Jeff Lazkani kissing another woman. Tiesi, in turn, notified Chelsea Lazkani of this rumored turn of events.

The important thing to note here is that all of this happened on camera as part of the series. As such, sparks flew between Selling Sunset’s cast.

Naturally, Lazkani was upset that the information was unleashed on-screen rather than between the two women in private. In response, Lazkani claimed Tiesi was attempting to sabotage her marriage.

Eventually, Lazkani took to X (formerly Twitter) to allege that Bre Tiesi conspired to stir the pot with a move to ensure that the whole situation would be broadcast on Selling Sunset:

“Outside of filming Amanda contacted Bre about ‘tea’ - while filming, Bre orchestrated a fake call during her showing which ‘led to a sit down scene with Amanda’ …in other words: she set this scene up with production, already knowing said tea to bring it to tv.”

In the second part of Lazkani’s tweet, she explained that she tried to control the flow of information before it leaked to a wider audience:

“I hear what is swirling while filming, and I ask production to set up a scene with Bre. I did this so she could tell me directly, so that it’s not past around to a trillion people before me. Hope this helps!”

The bottom line is that it is unclear whether Jeff Lazkani cheated on Chelsea. But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t still fallout from the ordeal.

Is Chelsea Still With Her Husband?

As of the Selling Sunset Season 8 premiere, Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani are divorced and no longer married.

TMZ originally broke the news of their separation in March 2024 and that Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce.

According to US Magazine’s sources, Chelsea does believe that her ex-husband was unfaithful during their marriage. As the outlet put it, the divorce was “looming for weeks,” and the actual filing was “abrupt[ly].”

Moreover, Lazkani was under the impression that the infidelity had been going on for months. As of writing, the two are not speaking, and Chelsea has demanded distance from Jeff.

On the other side of the coin, Jeff Lazkani claimed that his ex-wife was physically and aggressively abusive toward him (via E! News). The report includes a declaration from Jeff Lazkani that he suspects Chelsea is to blame for stealing several of his personal belongings.

Chelsea Lazkani is far from the only person who has experienced difficulties while on Selling Sunset. Former star Heather Rae El Moussa recently revealed that she was asked to exit Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset is streaming exclusively on Netflix.