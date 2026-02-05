'Tracker' Reveals Permanent Change to Justin Hartley's Colter Future

Following Tracker Season 3's midseason cliffhanger, CBS released a new trailer for the show's 2026 return, confirming a major permanent shift for Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley). Tracker Season 3, Episode 9 ended with a bombshell of a twist after Colter and his retired police ally, Keaton, were involved in a car crash that placed their lives hanging in the balance.

While CBS already spoiled Colter's fate by renewing Tracker for Season 4 for the 2026-2027 TV season, it seems that a dangerous new status quo for the titular rewardist is in the cards when new episodes return.

Tracker Season 3 Will Introduce a Permanent Change for Colter Shaw

CBS officially released the midseason trailer for Tracker Season 3, confirming that Colter Shaw is on the run from the government after someone is trying to frame him for a crime he did not commit. This marks a permanent change for Colter: he is now branded a fugitive, forced to go on the run from authorities while trying to clear his name.

While this issue is expected to be resolved in the upcoming Season 3 episodes, the fact that Colter will soon be a permanent ex-fugitive would make it harder for him to be hired for missing-persons cases across the United States.

The 30-second trailer showed Colter on the run, with him being framed for the death of Emile Lang. Making matters worse for him is the government's announcement of his status as a wanted man, which will make it far more complicated for him to move around while clearing his name.

Tracker Season 3 already planted the seeds for Colter's fugitive status, changing him forever when he agreed to work with a potential suspect. This proves that he's now willing to operate in the moral gray area whenever he believes the situation demands it, making his turn as a fugitive make a ton of sense.

How Colter's Fugitive Status Changes Tracker Forever

Colter's on-the-run status creates an exciting narrative trajectory for Tracker because it has the potential to completely abandon the show’s usual "case of the week" format and fully embrace his lone-wolf personality.

By being on the run, fans can see a completely different side of Colter in the series, with him being more resourceful, finding more ways to survive, and relying less on his team to protect them from his enemies.

This could also lead to reunions with his former contacts from previous seasons, such as Barbie Lee from the Night Movers storyline from Season 2, who can make anyone disappear by giving them a false identity, and his rival-turned-romantic-interest, Billie Matalon (who is already confirmed to return in Tracker Season 3, Episode 10).

While Colter is a lone-wolf rewardist who has the necessary skills to survive any given situation, his new status quo as a wanted man would definitely push him to the limit, and this would force him to make crucial decisions that would define his legacy and future forever.

This storyline also effectively unleashes Colter's vulnerable side, marking the end of his usual freedom-roaming lifestyle as he embraces uncharted territory in survival mode.