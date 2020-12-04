Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Zendaya Teases Marvel Spider-Verse Crossover with Playful Comment

The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 has been the subject of headlines in the past months, all thanks to notable casting additions that surfaced about the threequel. Aside from the returning main cast members, it was previously reported that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro in the third installment after playing the villain in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. However, the actor played coy about the rumor, admitting that he “can't speak” regarding the matter.

On top of that, Benedict Cumberbatch will also return as Doctor Strange, adding more evidence that Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse-based adventure. Given that, various outlets have also reported that previous actors who portrayed Spider-Man in the past, such as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will also return to the MCU film, leading fans to believe that the Spider-verse plot will be the central focus of the threequel's narrative.

As evidenced by set photos, production is now underway for Spider-Man 3 in Atlanta, but little is still known if the multiverse rumors of the film are true. Now, a new interview with one of the main cast members of Spider-Man 3 has given fans an interesting hint about the narrative of Peter Parker's next adventure.

While speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, Zendaya, who portrays MJ in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise, shared interesting tidbits about the much-anticipated third installment. When Kimmel asked the actress if the Spider-Man 3 title alludes to having three Spider-Men in the movie, Zendaya teased that she “can neither confirm nor deny" while admitting that “everything is very secretive.”

The fun exchange between Zendaya and Kimmel about Spider-Man 3 can be seen at the 5:10 mark of the video below.

Given the strict spoiler-related measures of Marvel Studios, Zendaya's tight-lipped response isn't surprising. Zendaya's answer doesn't offer much, but it will no doubt leave fans guessing on what's the real deal surrounding the plot of Spider-Man 3.

Interestingly, a previously-released video from one of Sony's official YouTube channels may have teased the Spider-verse plot of Spider-Man 3, showcasing the three versions of Spider-Men in the footage and capping it off with the statement that the three Peter Parkers will save the world together. As of right now, the video was set to private, adding more fuel to the multiverse-based rumors of the upcoming Tom Holland-led movie.

From Doctor Strange's involvement to Peter Parker's identity crisis, it's clear that there are many moving parts that Spider-Man 3 needs to address. It will be interesting to find out how Marvel Studios and Sony will balance all the rumored plot points of the film, but there's a good chance that they will properly deliver a solid narrative in order to further establish Tom Holland's Peter Parker to the forefront.

Hopefully, Sony's upcoming panel at CCXP Worlds can shed some light on the much-talked-about narrative of Spider-Man 3.