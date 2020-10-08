Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3: Vincent D'Onofrio Expresses Interest to Reprise Kingpin Role for MCU

The currently untitled Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to be an intriguing, yet exciting, addition to the growing slate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the film has been delayed to a December 2021 release date, there's been a current boom of Spider-Man 3 headlines in recent weeks, dialing the hype for the threequel even further.

Jamie Foxx was confirmed to return as the villainous Electro during the third installment, but details about his role and the version of the character that he will be playing are still being kept under wraps. Not only that, news broke that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will also have a role in the threequel, fueling speculations that the film will be a multiverse affair.

It seems that the scale of the Far From Home sequel is going to be massive due to the sheer number of characters that will be involved. And now, another Marvel veteran has thrown his hat into the Spider-Man 3 ring.

NEWS

While answering a poll from Fandom about potential additions to Spider-Man 3, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio responded by referencing a famous line from Marvel and Netflix's Daredevil series, "when I was a boy." This tweet very much suggests that the actor wants to reprise his role as the iconic villain for the third installment of the Spider-Man franchise:

When I was a boy... https://t.co/D0fJavDXsA — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) October 8, 2020

WHAT THIS MEANS

This isn't the first time that Vincent D'Onofrio shared a comment about potentially joining the MCU since the Daredevil actor previously suggested that "anything can happen" for the character moving forward. And now, this new remark from the veteran actor is more proof that he is still interested in reprising the iconic role for the monumental franchise once again.

The captivating portrayal of D'Onofrio as Kingpin from Netflix's Daredevil series was highly praised by critics, and the actor reprising the role for a potential MCU film is a welcomed piece of good news for many fans. Given that Spider-Man 3 is leaning towards multiverse territory, as well as the news of the Daredevil rights reverting back to Marvel Studios next month, it seems that this is the perfect time for the actor to return as Wilson Fisk.

Not much is known regarding if the next Spider-Man film will feature a version of the Sinister Six team-up or a preview of the Spider-verse storyline, but those two plot points seemingly fit for a character like Kingpin. Fisk is poised to be a member of a potential Sinister Six team-up while Sony's animated Into the Spider-verse film already established that the character can be heavily involved in a multiverse-based narrative.

Whatever the case, if Marvel does decide to include Kingpin down the road, the studio doesn't have to look far for an actor to portray the villain since D'Onofrio will be first in line to answer the call.