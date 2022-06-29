Chris Evans Calls Out Tom Holland for Spoiling Marvel Secrets

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with secrets, thus making it difficult for some stars to keep them during the film or show's round of press interviews. During the Infinity Saga, the main culprit for accidentally throwing away spoilers during interviews were Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, often being responsible for causing Marvel plenty of grief.

The two MCU stars have been involved in letting big surprises slip out during interviews, ranging from Ruffalo's accidental reveal of Infinity War's ending to Holland blurting out about how the Quantum Realm was involved in Avengers: Endgame.

As a result of these mishaps, jokes about Marvel snipers started to emerge during conversations when it comes to MCU spoilers. For example, Ant-Man star Michael Douglas is no stranger to the recurring "Marvel Sniper" jokes, with the actor even joking that Marvel "might shoot you with a blowgun."

Marvel newcomer Kingsley Ben-Adir, who is set to make his debut in Secret Invasion, even mentioned during one interview that the studio is now training its stars to avoid spilling secrets during interviews.

Now, it seems that an MCU veteran is poised to take over as the leader of the Marvel snipers community.

Chris Evans Calls Out Tom Holland Over MCU Spoilers

Chris Evans, who portrayed the MCU's Steve Rogers, sat down as a guest on the D23 podcast to talk about MCU spoilers and the Marvel hero who is his best sparring mate on-screen.

When asked what was the hardest MCU secret he had to keep, Evans admitted that "the hardest one is always the next one" and the "latest one," saying that it's a "tricky" situation. The Captain America actor then (hilariously) called out his co-stars, Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, for their history of notoriously being loose-lipped with Marvel secrets and spoilers:

“The hardest one is always the next one. The hardest one is always the latest one. It’s tricky, I got a few up my [sleeve]… No, no, I don’t, I don’t… I’m off that train now, so I luckily don’t have to keep anymore secrets. But you know, you almost get used to just knowing to say less, to just not answer questions, and keep it short and sweet. I think Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland had a much harder time keeping the secrets than I did… [Ruffalo] can’t help it, yeah, him and Tom.”

Ruffalo and Holland have a long history of accidentally giving away MCU spoilers, dating back to their time in the Infinity Saga.

Meanwhile, Evans was also asked about which Marvel character is the best one "to physically spar with." Upon recalling their fight in Captain America: Civil War, the MCU veteran pointed out that he "really liked" his brief encounter with Holland's web-slinger, saying that he "just enjoys Spider-Man's abilities:"

“That’s a good question too. Hmm. Hmm. I really liked, it was brief, it was brief, but I really liked that little fight I got to have with Tom Holland. You know what I mean? Because it was almost… there wasn’t rage to it. It was almost necessary. But I just enjoy Spider-Man’s abilities.”

Chris Evans as Marvel Police?

This isn't the first time that Chris Evans called out Mark Ruffalo about spoilers. In the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame, a joint interview featuring Evans and Ruffalo happened, which is where the Hulk star made a joke that he shot "five" different endings. The Captain America star then hilariously pointed out that he'd earned "no trust" in the MCU, saying that Ruffalo "[leaks spoilers] like a bodily function."

Evans has a good track record when it comes to not giving away spoilers about his character and the MCU in general. That said, it seems fitting that he is the one calling out his co-stars about letting precious plot secrets slip out.

As for Tom Holland, this marks the first time that Evans has mentioned the Spider-Man actor over his spoiler mishaps. The Star-Spangled Avenger actor joins the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Simu Liu, and even Ruffalo himself as stars who have jokingly called out Holland about this hilarious issue.

Although the pair had brief encounters during the Infinity Saga, Evans and Holland had memorable moments that will forever be remembered amongst MCU fans. The fact that Evans proclaimed Spider-Man as his best sparring mate on-screen goes to show the mutual respect that he has for the web-slinger.

In a past promotional video for Moon Knight, Benedict Cumberbatch was awarded as Marvel's employee of the month for the actor's impressive run of dodging spoilers for MCU projects. Given Evans' latest comments and good track record, it's reasonable to assume that he is a worthy candidate to be the next recipient of such recognition.