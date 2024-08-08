T.J. Miller Deadpool 3 Departure Comments Receives Fan Backlash

Past comments made by T.J. Miller after not returning for Deadpool 3 (Deadpool & Wolverine) resurfaced online and have been met with backlash by many fans.

Miller starred alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Deadpool 2 as the wisecracking bartender Weasel.

However, with the development of the third installment in the Deadpool series (now produced by Marvel Studios), Miller's presence was noticeably missing from a film that included many returning characters from the franchise.

A viral TikTok video brought attention back to comments made by T.J. Miller about Deadpool 3 during its development.

Although the interview dates back two years, the resurfaced footage features Miller stating that he "would not have done Deadpool 3" if they asked for him to return.

"I would not have done 'Deadpool 3' if they came to me and they were like, 'We want you to do 'Deadpool 3.'"

The TikTok user posting the clip added some spicy opinions on Miller’s apparent disinterest in reprising his role as Weasel. The fan questioned Miller's presumed large ego and calls the actor "a f------ insignificant douche nozzle:"

"My god, how much of an ego do you have? The fact that they managed to bring this guy, Randal Reeder, to play as Buck from the last two previous Deadpool movies tell me how much a f------ insignificant douche nozzle you were back then dude. And I find it very fitting that you played a character named f------ Weasel."

He is not alone, as many fans have been sharing the sound bite and expressing their lack of interest in seeing Miller back as Weasel.

This once again led fans and viewers to question what specifically caused him not to return.

Why Didn't T.J. Miller Return in Deadpool 3?

T.J. Miller's absence from Deadpool 3 can be attributed to a combination of legal and personal controversies.

Following his role in Deadpool 2, Miller faced allegations of sexual assault in December 2017, which were part of the broader MeToo movement.

The accusations led to his removal from other projects, including his role in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, and he has had few major acting credits since.

Additionally, Miller encountered legal trouble with a bomb threat incident on an Amtrak train in 2018, though charges were eventually dismissed.

These issues contributed to Hollywood distancing itself from the actor, impacting his return to the Deadpool franchise. Further complicating Miller’s involvement was his reported strained relationship with Ryan Reynolds.

In October 2022, Miller suggested in a podcast that Reynolds "hates" him and described their working relationship during Deadpool 2 as unpleasant, with Reynolds being "horrifically mean" and dismissive.

Miller claimed he would not have returned to Deadpool 3 even if he was offered double the pay, citing a preference to move on from long-term roles.

Despite later attempts to clarify and mend the relationship, the combination of legal issues, personal conflicts, and strained professional relationships played a significant role in Miller's exclusion from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine is playing now in theaters.

