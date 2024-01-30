All the Queen's Men star Brittany Passion headlined the cast of Tubi's Tit for Tat.

Directed by Tissy Nnachi, Tit for Tat tells the story of a marriage counselor's path to vengeance as she begins to target the cheating husbands of her clients with a dangerous blackmail scheme.

Tit for Tat was released on Tubi on January 26, 2023.

Every Main Cast Member of Tubi's Tit for Tat Movie

Brittany Passion - Sheila

Brittany Passion

Brittany Passion leads the cast of Tit for Tat as Shiela.

Shiela is a marriage counselor who has been fed up with the lying husbands of her clients. She also has emotional baggage since her husband is a cheater.

Passion is known for her appearances in All Queen's Men, On My Radio, Brian Banks, and Fractured.

Allen Phoenix - Frederick

Allen Phoenix

Allen Phoenix plays Frederick, Shiela's husband who is manipulative, a liar, and a cheater.

Frederick doesn't seem to care about his wife's feelings, and he tries to avoid the cheating allegations by giving her gifts and attention.

Phoenix's notable credits include The Birth of a Nation, The Anatomy of Love, and Preacher's Kid.

Terry T. Miles - Jacob

Terry T. Miles

Terry T. Miles joins the cast of Tit for Tat as Jacob, one of Shiela's clients who is also (you guessed it) a cheater.

While Jacob admits during the counseling session that he messed up in the past, he tells Shiela that he's been trying to improve for his family.

Jacob eventually seduces Shiela, but she knows better and teaches him a lesson he will never forget.

Miles previously appeared in Swap Out, I Want Her, and Recognize.

Xica Bee - Candace

Xica Bee

Candace is Shiela's sister who looks out for her when things get rough. The character is played on-screen by Xica Bee.

As a hopeless romantic looking for love, Candace is desperate to find someone. In a shocking twist, though, Candace's new boyfriend is Jacob (the same guy whom Shiela is sleeping with).

Tit for Tat is Xica Bee's first major acting credit.

Magan Akah - Carey

Magan Akah

Magan Akah's Carey is Jacob's wife who wants to find out why her husband is seemingly not attracted to her anymore.

Carrie admits that she gets hit on by men daily, but she doesn't act on their advances as respect for their marriage.

Tubi's Tit for Tat is Magan Akah's major acting debut.

Michael “Roni” Harris - Dre

Michael “Roni” Harris

Dre is Sheila's confidant and private investigator who checks the backgrounds of her clients to see if they are hiding something. Michael "Roni" Harris plays the character.

Dre in Tit for Tat is also Harris' first major role.

Michael James - Nygil

Michael James

Nygil (played by Michael James) is Shiela and Frederick's counselor who is trying to fix the pair's marriage after the latter's numerous cheating incidents.

Nygil tells the married couple to be open with one another and try to talk things out, but Shiela dismisses his advice.

James has credits in #BFFs and Crunk.

Marley Peek - Young Sheila

Marley Peek

Marley Peek plays the younger version of Sheila in Tit for Tat.

A glimpse of Sheila's strong personality is showcased during a flashback when she talks about their stepmother to her other friends who don't seem to care about them growing up.

Peek is known for her roles in #BFFs and Father May I.

Summer Peek - Young Candace

Summer Peek

The younger version of Candace (played by Summer Peek) appeared during an important flashback in Tit for Tat.

The actress has similar credits with her sister, Marley, also appearing in Father May I and #BFFs.

Peggy Logan - Karen

Peggy Logan

Karen (played by Peggy Logan) is Jacob's mother and Shiela and Candace's father's mistress.

Logan's notable credits include Juno, Black Christmas, and Cats & Dogs.

Amber Wilson - Kelly

Amber Wilson

Amber Wilson is part of Tit for Tat's cast as Kelly.

Kelly is one of Frederick's mistresses who is seemingly an escort. She tells Frederick that she's all about being discreet when she meets with her clients.

However, in the latter part of the film, it is revealed that Amber is a party planner who helps Frederick organize a renewal of vows ceremony with Shiela.

Wilson previously appeared in I Want Her and Behind the Veil 2.

Victoria Philson - Debra

Victoria Philson

Victoria Philson's Debra is a jewelry store owner whom Frederick contacts about getting a new wedding ring for their renewal of vows.

Philson reunited with Amber Wilson after their stint as dancers in Behind the Veil 2. The actress is also known for her role as Dionza in #BFFs.

Tit for Tat is now streaming on Tubi.