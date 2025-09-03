Disney+ Just Omitted a Key Part of 'Thunderbolts' from Its Streaming Version

Upon Thunderbolts* release on Disney+, fans noticed something was missing. The streaming version of the MCU's final Phase 5 film is a departure for Marvel Studios and means fans are actually seeing less of the movie on the Disney+ platform.

When Thunderbolts* debuted on Disney+, the movie was missing the additional expanded version of scenes director Jake Schreier shot that were included in the movie's theatrical IMAX release. Typically, Marvel Studios movies are made available on Disney+ with an IMAX Enhanced version, but this option was missing when Thunderbolts* made its streaming debut.

According to Disney+, available video formats vary by title on the platform. Furthermore, the streamer is rumored to be working on adding the IMAX enhanced version in the future, allowing subscribers to see every frame in full at home. However, that has not been officially confirmed, nor has Disney+ given a release date or an official reason why Thunderbolts* was dropped on the platform without the expected IMAX option.

Still, this isn't the first time IMAX home viewing of a Marvel Studios film has sparked some backlash. Back in 2021, director Scott Derickson revealed he "never intended" for Doctor Strange's 1.9 IMAX aspect ratio to be used for home viewing in place of 2:39. Also, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's James Gunn has also discussed Disney+ aspect ratios and how they impact the viewing experience, all of which suggests there are issues with home viewing formats on the Disney-owned streamer.

First released in theaters on May 2, Thunderbolts* followed a group of familiar MCU antiheroes, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, David Harbour's Red Guardian, U.S. Agent played by Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, and more, as they're forced to team up, all while dealing with the mystery surrounding Lewis Pullman's Bob or Sentry. In the end, the team (along with Bob) is christened the New Avengers by Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val.

Thunderbolts* Keeps Breaking the Rules

The lack of an IMAX version of Thunderbolts* on Disney+ is only one of several instances where the handling of this MCU film left fans baffled. Following the movie's release, Marvel Studios began marketing the New Avengers in place of the title Thunderbolts*, a move that was somewhat mixed in its reception. Furthermore, the Phase 5 movie's streaming date currently stands as the longest wait between a film's theatrical release and streaming debut, all the while two Thunderbolts* characters were left off the film's official poster, which marked the movie's arrival on Disney+.

However, as for why Thunderbolts* began streaming without the IMAX Enhanced option, one possibility - apart from it being simply a mistake or human error - is the fact that the importance of Disney+ to the Walt Disney Company has significantly lessened in recent years as more focus is being put on the theatrical. Therefore, the disconnect between the streamer and the studios, specifically about the director's wishes concerning aspect ratio, may be greater now than ever before.

The real test is whether the IMAX option will eventually be added to Disney+. If it's later added, its absence was likely an oversight or a result of a delay. But if the opposite is true, Thunderbolts* may mark the beginning of a new trend where IMAX versions remain exclusive to theaters in an effort to encourage box office sales moving forward.