You Need to Watch Sinners in IMAX Before It Gets Replaced By Thunderbolts

Sinners is one of the few films releasing in cinemas this year that was filmed specifically for IMAX screens, but audiences only have a limited time to watch it before Marvel's Thunderbolts* takes over. IMAX screenings are typically reserved for cinematic events, but given the limited number of screens, movies usually only have a short run in IMAX before another new release comes along, encouraging audiences to see new films in this format as soon as possible.

Ryan Coogler's vampire horror Sinners has been a phenomenon at cinemas since its release on April 17. The director's choice to film portions of the movie on 65mm IMAX film has resulted in the movie being particularly popular at IMAX screenings (even playing on 70mm film in select cinemas). However, Sinners' IMAX run is about to end after only two weeks, with Thunderbolts* set to replace it on IMAX screens from the afternoon of May 1.

This gives audience members a limited time to attend IMAX screenings of Sinners before they start to disappear, and there are plenty of reasons why they may want to take advantage of this premium film format.

Why Sinners Should Be Seen in IMAX

Expanded Visuals

Warner Bros.

The difference between IMAX and typical widescreen cinemas is that IMAX screens are much larger, which allows them to show more of the frame. Movies filmed for IMAX can go outside the typical widescreen view and take advantage of a 1.43:1 aspect ratio, which is larger and more square, giving viewers more of the picture.

Feature films are rarely filmed entirely in the IMAX format (as it is expensive and difficult to shoot on IMAX film cameras). However, the shift between widescreen and IMAX aspect ratios can be used to dramatic effect, as it is in Sinners, which enhances the experience.

IMAX Sound

Warner Bros.

Along with better visuals, IMAX theatres have a proprietary sound system that only enhances what's being seen on screen. This is especially important for a movie like Sinners, as sound and music are crucial to the movie's plot. Sammie's (breakout star Miles Caton) music at Smoke and Stack's (Michael B. Jordan) juke joint is supposed to be powerful enough to cross the veil, bringing them to the vampires' attention.

Hearing these musical sequences, as well as the rest of the incredible score (composed by Ludwig Göransson) in Sinners is worthy of the best possible sound system, which IMAX is capable of delivering.

IMAX Is What Ryan Coogler Intended For Sinners

Warner Bros.

Sinners was captured on two different very advanced film formats: IMAX 65/70mm and Ultra Panavision 70mm. This means that seeing Sinners in IMAX is what Coogler intended for the audience. As cast member Delroy Lindo explained in an interview with IMAX, Sinners is "a big story [intended] to be seen on the biggest screen:"

"It's exactly what Ryan Coogler, as a storyteller, intended. A big story to be seen on the biggest screen possible."

Coogler added in the interview that "it's a dream come true for [him] to release this film in that format." If audiences are hoping to experience Sinners exactly as the director designed it, then an IMAX screening is required viewing.

Not All IMAX Releases Are Made Equal

Warner Bros.

The examples above prove that Sinners is a movie made through and through for IMAX. However, not all movies that screen in IMAX were filmed for it. Sinners is the only theatrical release in 2025 that includes scenes filmed on IMAX 65mm cameras. The next to do this will be Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in 2026.

Some upcoming 2025 films, such as Thunderbolts*, Superman, F1, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, have been filmed entirely on IMAX-certified digital cameras and thus are built for the IMAX experience, but others, like A Minecraft Movie and The Amateur, were only remastered for IMAX digitally in post-production.

This makes Sinners a rare IMAX experience as it is the only movie this year to have used IMAX film cameras, and audiences only have a short time to see it before it goes.