Those About to Die Season 2 Release Status & Future Prospects Addressed by Creator

Peacock’s latest epic, Those About to Die, is officially envisioned as a trilogy by its creator.

The new series takes place in Ancient Rome and follows a cast of characters in the underbelly of the Empire as they work to keep the people of Rome entertained through brutal competitions such as gladiatorial combat or horse carriage races. It also follows the wealthy class as they backstab their way to more power.

The show has aired all ten episodes of its first season already, but there has been no further word on an official renewal on Peacock.

Those About to Die Season 2 Hopes Shared by Roland Emmerich

While speaking at a press roundtable at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for Those About to Die, series creator Roland Emmerich revealed that he sees the story of his new Peacock show as a trilogy.

"It's supposed to be a trilogy," the filmmaker confirmed while stressing that the release status of a Season 2 or beyond is still to be determined:

"It's supposed to be a trilogy, and we'll see if it's successful enough. Right now, I only know the numbers from Amazon Prime International, and it's number one in 31 countries, which is a good sign. However, I haven't yet gotten the numbers for America. I'm going to cross my fingers."

But why a trilogy? Well, "it has something to do with Tenax" and him finding out his true name:

"Because it has something to do with Tenax. Tenax will find out that he has a certain name, and all of a sudden, the chance that he becomes Emperor is quite big. And I want to show him at the very end of Season 3 as an Emperor."

Roland Emmerich also made sure to clarify that he hopes audiences decide to binge the new show "within two or three days" instead of watching over a longer period of time:

"I like that it's all released because people can still watch it occasionally, but I always hope that they binge within two or three days."

Several other cast members were on hand to discuss the show and where they might want to see their characters develop in a Season 2 if it goes down.

Gabriella Pession, who played Antonia, explained that she'd like to see the relationship between her and Cala flourish further:

"I like the relationship that she established with Cala towards the end of the season. You can see two very different women who are similar by being different, like Yin and Yang, black and white, mirroring each other in a way that the opposite can attract and conflict. So, what's interesting for me is that I would love to see these two women interact more in the second season."

Sadly for Dimitri Leonidas, Scorpus didn't make it out of Season 1 alive, so there might not be much of a future there for him:

"Scorpus is in Mount Olympus. Now, I guess if we are up there, we might pay a visit. He'll be with his horses."

Jojo Macari, who plays Domitian, admitted that he was to do "crazy stuff as an Emperor" while also joking that perhaps his character can turn over a new leaf:

"More evil. Or, goes the other way. Really nice guy who repents comes back around, and starts giving out cookies… … The thing is, Domitian has an actual, historically, is an emperor or becomes an Emperor later on in his life. So that would be kind of nice [to do] crazy stuff as an Emperor."

For Moe Hasim's Kwame, the actor feels like he definitely deserves a nice break–maybe to get "a nice little house" or "a wife:"

"My character, he's tired, man. He's tired of fighting. He just wants to live the Roman life. So maybe in season two, I can come out to prison cells with the money I've made and get myself a nice little house, maybe a wife."

Iwan Rheon wonders if "Cala and Tenax will be able to put their differences behind them" after their rocky road in Season 1:

"It's just gonna be interesting to see how he navigates the decisions that he's made and the monster that he's created, and how he's then gonna be able to manage that situation. And Will Cala and Tenax be able to put their differences behind them?"

Those About to Die is now streaming on Peacock.

