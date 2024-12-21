Hype surrounding a 2025 Peacock spin-off of The Office is reaching new heights as many wonder whether the hit sitcom is returning.

Steve Carrell and John Krasinski’s run with the original The Office series turned it into one of the most popular shows of the 21st century. Even after ending in 2013, with the main cast becoming massive stars, fans have regularly asked if the mockumentary series centered around Dunder Mifflin Paper could come back.

2024 kicked off the spin-off trend for this show with an Australian offshoot of The Office titled The Office: Australia, which hit Prime Video on October 18. Now, a more direct continuation of the story could be in line for the near future as well.

The Office 2025 Peacock Spin-off - All Confirmed Details

Is The Office 2025 Fan Poster Real?

A poster is going viral and making the rounds on social media teasing a reboot of The Office scheduled to release in November 2024.

The poster shows John Krasinski's Jim Halpert sitting at his desk at Dunder Mifflin behind a title card reading The Office Returns. The show was also teased for a Peacock streaming release.

While this specific reboot (along with the poster) is fake, there are definitive plans for the world of The Office to come back in a new way.

What is the Title of The Office Spin-Off?

As announced by NBC, the universe of The Office will expand in 2025 with a spin-off titled The Paper.

This series is not a reboot of the original show, as it will take place in the same universe as Steve Carrell and John Krasinski's The Office.

When Will The Paper Be Released?

As of writing, The Paper does not have a specified release date. However, the expectation is that it will be available to watch sometime in 2025.

Who Is Cast in The Paper?

The Paper currently has nine main cast members confirmed for roles, led by Domhnall Gleeson from the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy. There are also seven more actors rumored or confirmed to play recurring roles in the series' first season.

The full list of cast members reads as follows:

Domhnall Gleeson

Sabrina Impacciatore

Melvin Gregg

Chelsea Frei

Ramona Young

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Alex Edelman

Tim Key

Eric Rahill

Duane Shepard Sr.

Allan Havey

Nate Jackson

Mo Welch

Nancy Lenehan

Molly Ephraim

Tracy Letts

What is The Plot of The Paper?

Reports have indicated The Paper will follow the same documentary crew from The Office as the team takes on a new project. This time, they will capture the story of a dying historic Midwestern newspaper as it attempts to rise back to prominence.

No other specific plot details have been revealed in terms of story or characters.

Where Will The Paper Be Available to Watch?

Once The Paper is ready to debut, it will air on NBC, likely on a weekly basis.

During that run, it will almost certainly be available to stream on Peacock, with episodes expected to hit the streaming service the day after they air on TV,