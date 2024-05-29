The Office Reboot: Release, Cast & Everything We Know

The Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels is currently developing a reboot of the workplace comedy at Universal Television.

The acclaimed comedy franchise started across the pond as a BBC series from Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant before Daniels adapted the concept for American audiences across nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.

The U.S. adaptation was headlined by Steve Carell as the now-legendary Michael Scott, with John Krasinski, Ed Helms, Rainn Wilson, and more involved.

When Will The Office Reboot Release?

NBC

After years of rumors surrounding a reboot for The Office U.S., Deadline revealed in January 2024 that Greg Daniels was set to open a development room with "his trusted writers" to workshop ideas for a follow-up series.

The report noted work was set to begin on Tuesday, January 16. It was clear the series would not be a reboot, but rather another entry in The Office universe following new characters who happen to occupy the same world.

A further report from Deadline in March 2024 stated Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman has become a key creative voice in the early development process and would serve as co-creator if The Office follow-up comes to fruition.

While the reboot has not yet received a series or pilot order, development took a step forward in April 2024 as two stars boarded the cast in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Domhnall Gleeson and The White Lotus' Sabrina Impacciatore.

Recruiting two leads to the project may indicate plans to begin production on a pilot for The Office reboot in the not-too-distant future, possibly over this summer.

If production does begin shortly and The Office reboot receives a series order, the show could be on screens as soon as late 2024 or early 2025.

It's unclear whether The Office reboot, which is being developed at Universal Television, is in the works to stream on Peacock or broadcast on NBC.

Who Will Appear in The Office Reboot?

The Office reboot found its first two cast members in Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. The duo is expected to lead the ensemble for Greg Daniels' new workplace comedy, heading up a fresh cast of talent.

Domhnall Gleeson/Sabrina Impacciatore

While occupying the same world as The Office's Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, the upcoming series will star a cast of new characters and actors.

With the first two new actors already signed on for the reboot, more new faces will likely be announced in the coming weeks and months as production nears.

But as the series will occupy the same world as The Office, there will be plenty of opportunities for some of the familiar cast to return, and several actors have even expressed an interest in reprising their paper-selling roles.

NBC

Asked by Esquire if he would return for a reunion of The Office, Jim Halpert actor John Krasinski revealed he "would absolutely love to do it." But as his comments on the matter revolved around the "creative family" he formed on the original series, he may not be as willing to return as part of an all-new cast:

“That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Dwight actor Rainn Wilson went as far as to tell Collider in 2020 how he would "love to revisit The Office" and has even spoken to Daniels about the prospect:

“I’d love to revisit The Office. I’ve told [creator and showrunner] Greg Daniels that I would love to do something.

The actress behind Pam Halpert, Jenna Fischer, maintains an interest in the comedy universe to this day as she hosts the Office Ladies rewatch podcast with Angela Kinsey, who played Angela on The Office.

On a recent episode of the podcast (via CBR), the pair were asked by Bryan Cranston if they would be interested in a reunion for The Office. In response, Kinsey stated she would "do it for [her] kids" while Fischer said, "As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes."

Darryl actor Craig Ferguson told The Daily Beast similarly how "if Greg Daniels is spearheading it, then it is going to be fantastic," while also sharing his intrigue about what his The Office warehouse worker may be doing now:

"If they said, ‘Hey, we’re doing a reunion’ or what have you, I would be like, ‘Yo, what’s up? What’s Darryl doing now?’ If Greg Daniels is spearheading it, then it is going to be fantastic."

Erin Hannon actress Ellie Kemper offered similar comments to USA Today, telling how she "would love for there to be a reboot" of The Office:

"I would love for there to be a reboot, but I don't think there will be. So, that's a sad answer, but maybe in like a reunion episode that would be fun."

Other stars to comment on The Office reboot include Andy Bernard actor Ed Helm who gave a resounding "of course" to Today when asked if he would return.

What Will The Office Reboot Be About?

Fans should prepare for The Office reboot to essentially be a brand-new workplace comedy from Greg Daniels with a fresh cast and setting. Although the spirit of The Office will likely remain intact with a similar format, tone, storytelling, and humor.

An intriguing way to expand The Office universe could be to switch focus to another of the many Dunder Mifflin branches. All nine seasons of the NBC comedy focussed on the Scranton branch while several others were visited throughout, any of which could offer the focus for a spin-off with a new group of paper workers.

But to keep the subject matter fresh, Daniels will probably opt for a different kind of office or business to have his fictional documentary crew follow. The reboot ought to deliver a familiar blend of workplace antics, personal drama, and romantic entanglements among the new group of co-workers.

The Office was developed in a very different age of television - before the days of "woke culture" - with far looser standards for socially acceptable humor. The nine-season comedy was filled with jokes about race, gender, religion, and disability, many of which simply wouldn't fly with modern viewers.

As such, the upcoming reboot may come with a dialed-back sense of humor that avoids such controversial topics, but (hopefully) is equally as hilarious.

The Office is streaming now on Peacock.