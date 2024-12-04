A year after the series' debut, The Continental got a massive update regarding the chances of a Season renewal.

The Peacock series, which aired in September and October of 2023, follows a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell) as he enacts a plan to overtake and control The Continental, the famous hotel and hub for the criminal underworld featured in the John Wick franchise.

The project only consisted of three episodes and, shortly after its finale, it was promoted as one of the top five most popular Peacock Originals ever released at that time in terms of audience reach. Since then, there has been no official word on the status of the show.

"We Talked a Little Bit About Season 2."

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting John Wick's tenth anniversary, John Wick and The Continental producer Basil Iwanyk offered an update on the possibility of a Season 2 for the prequel Peacock series.

When asked if there's any hope for a Season 2, Iwanyk admitted that they "talked a little bit about Season 2," but that for the future of their TV endeavors, they want those projects to "inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be:"

Basil Iwanyk: I think we were happy with season one. I think that we talked a little bit about season two. But I think the feeling is, if we're going to have something on television in the John Wick universe, this Robert Levine version that we went out with, that we're negotiating with somebody, is probably the better option for the John Wick content in the TV world. So, I loved making [The Continental]. I love[d] the 70s of [it][. I loved Albert Hughes. Everything about it. I think it was a really cool, crazy idea for it. I think now we want to put together something that is going to inform more of what the future of the franchise is going to be, yeah.

The other show that Iwanyk is referencing is called John Wick: Under the High Table. The show was first announced in August earlier this year and will serve as a sequel series to the events of the first four movies.

Robert Levine (who is known for The Old Man and Black Sails) is the writer and showrunner for the project, while longtime John Wick director Chad Stahelski will direct the pilot episode.

The official logline for the series can be seen below:

“John Wick has left the world of the High Table in a tenuous position, and a collection of new characters will look to make a name for themselves while some of the franchise's stalwart characters remain committed to the old-world order. The series will combine new and old and thrust the Wick universe into a new age.”

As for The Continental, it does look like a Season 2 won't be happening, given Iwanyk's words and the pivot to Under the High Table. Though, honestly, that should be okay, seeing as Season 1 did end on a conclusive note, and it still functions as a standalone prequel story.

The Continental can be streamed on Peacock.

The next installment in the franchise, Ballerina, is set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.