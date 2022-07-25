Thor: Love and Thunder’s New Asgard Was Almost Much More Epic (Photos)

One of the most iconic locations in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the God of Thunder's home, Asgard. It appeared in the first three Thor movies, and with each appearance, the city became more beautiful to behold. Sadly, the unthinkable happened: Midgard's Avengers let Surtur destroy the entire realm to take down his evil sister Hela.

The next time audiences see the home of the Asgardians is in Avengers: Endgame, when Hulk and Rocket arrive in New Asgard to recruit Chris Hemsworth's depressed God. No longer is it this massive, ornate city. Now, it's basically just a fishing village with a low footprint.

Then, not too surprisingly, once the world catches on to it, the entire place becomes one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world. This is where the city is at in the most recent MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Now, thanks to some new concept art, fans can take a look at some alternate designs for New Asgard that are much more epic than what was in the latest film.

New Asgard's Alternate Design in Love and Thunder

Artist Finnian MacManus posted on his Art Station some new designs that showcase what New Asgard could have looked like in Thor: Love and Thunder in an alternate timeline.

This design showcases a much more grandiose version of the city, melded with what was seen in Avengers: Endgame:

Marvel

A more distant angle better shows off the town's new skyscraper-sized buildings:

Marvel

Here, the city is seen having expanded over the water on the left, and it seems that the artist was playing around with adjusting the landscape a bit more:

Marvel

To compare with what the city ended up looking like in Love and Thunder, the differences can are clear in this comparison graphic:

The Direct

Another part of New Asgard was the monument built around the broken pieces of Mjolnir, whose alternate designs can be glimpsed below:

Marvel

This version is pretty close to what audiences got in the final product:

Marvel

Zoomed out, here's what the tourist parking area around it would look like. It seems they may have even built a statue of Heimdall's sword:

Marvel

A More Epic Asgardian Tourist Destination

The New Asgard that made it to the screen is a lot more subdued than the more grandiose designs above. But should Marvel have leaned more into the more epic designs? After all, Asgard was once pretty large and ornate—golden spires as far as the eye could see.

One would think that at some point, the Asgardians' original building style would start to creep back into their environment. As New Asgard stands now, it definitely reads as more of a normal Earth town. The changes in the location's design between Endgame and Love and Thunder are fairly minor, with the tourist traffic really being the biggest; the marble statues as well.

It could be interesting to see the location start to share a lot in common with what Asgard was before it became space dust thanks to Surtur. Maybe its King, Tessa Thomspon's Valkyrie, is just simply into a more low-key design. Thor would definitely go wild if given the reins.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.