Photos: Chris Hemsworth & Daughter Look Adorable Filming Thor: Love and Thunder

On July 8, Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters. It showcased Chris Hemsworth's return as the God of Thunder for the first time in Phase 4 and even introduced fans to a frightening new villain - Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

The Taika Waititi-directed film is now available to stream on Disney+, and along with it came a new episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled. This documentary goes behind the scenes of the blockbuster movie and features never-before-seen commentary from the cast.

Hemsworth's daughter, India Hemsworth, was able to star in Love and Thunder alongside her father. She played Gorr's daughter, who was put in Thor's care at the end of the film. The father-daughter duo shared a scene near the end of the movie together, which is covered more in-depth in Love and Thunder's Assembled episode.

Chris and India Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney+

In the new documentary added to Disney+ titled Marvel Studios: Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, some behind-the-scenes moments of Chris Hemsworth and his daughter, India, were featured.

Disney+

The pair were able to film a scene together at the end of the movie after Thor has taken Gorr's daughter into his care. India got to wield Stormbreaker in the scene as her character and Thor ran off into the distance to fight some enemies.

Disney+

The documentary showed India and her father having some precious moments together in between takes. In this instance, she is tapping Chris on the face after he picks her up.

Disney+

Hemsworth had the pleasure of not only working with his daughter on Love and Thunder but also with his twin sons as well. The actor said at one point in the past that it was a "special sort of experience."

Disney+

Being able to act in a film with his daughter will likely be a memory that Hemsworth will cherish forever, seeing as how Love and Thunder is India's only acting credit at this time.

Thor, God of Family

Hemsworth has talked about his kids being on set with him for Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as how much it meant to him, but he isn't the only cast member to have their children appear in the movie. Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, and Natalie Portman were all able to not only be on set with their kids but actually watch them act.

Normally when an actor has to film for an upcoming movie they are forced to say goodbye to their family for long periods of time, but in this case, Waititi created a film and an environment where the actors' families could be brought to them.

Thor: Love and Thunder may have had its fair share of critics, but from a humanity and family standpoint, it would be hard to find another film that could outperform it.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available to stream on Disney+.