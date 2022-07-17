Daredevil’s Kingpin Actor Gives Blunt Review of Thor: Love and Thunder

Taika Waititi’s second foray into the MCU is finally here with Thor: Love and Thunder. His last outing, Ragnarok, was universally loved by fans and critics. Sadly, this latest movie has received a far more mixed reception. Reviews landed all over the place, and the project got a B+ CinemaScore rating—which is relatively low for a Marvel affair.

So, why is the movie getting this much criticism? Well, there are several factors, some of which are lackluster VFX, not enough of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, and an overload of jokes that to some simply don’t land.

While critical reception may have been a little all over, with general audiences in the same boat, it seems that some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars are loving it. Chief among them is none other than Daredevil's Vincent D’Onofrio.

Daredevil’s Kingpin Loves the Thunder

Marvel

Stars have started sharing their reactions to Thor: Love and Thunder, and as one might expect, there’s plenty of praise being generated.

Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio was among those complimenting the movie. A recent tweet of his read, “This, this film right here. I love it.”

Eternal’s Lia McHugh was also among those to post their support, saying: “As always, a spectacular night and another marvel movie you have to go see.”

Xochitl Gomez, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, noted how the movie was “Absolutely Bonkers:”

“Love & Thunder. Absolutely Bonkers, and that’s why I love it. Last night was everything. Still freaking out!!”

Chris Pratt gave Chris Hemsworth high praise on Instagram, definitely stating how “nobody on Earth is more right [for the role] than [Hemsworth]:”

“Nobody on Earth is more right for @thorofficial than this man @chrishemsworth. What a stud. What a star. What a movie! Forever grateful. Thanks to @TaikaWaititi for including us! Thanks to everyone in Australia who took such good care of us.”

Loki season one director Kate Herron exclaimed how she “laughed,” “cried,” and “laughed again:”

“No spoilers, just here to say go watch @TaikaWaititi #thorloveandthunder because it was great fun ⚡ I laughed. I cried. Laughed again.”

The Divisive Thor Outing

People probably aren’t all too surprised to see celebrities shouting praise for the movie. After all, they certainly aren’t going to tear it apart publicly.

Either way, support from fellow MCU cast members is always a good thing. Many also probably enjoy seeing how involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all of these other actors are.

As for Vincent D’Onofrio, fans were extremely pumped up to get Kingpin back in Hawkeye. Recent social media posts from the actor indicated how he might be back sooner rather than later. A casting report for Alaqua Cox’s spin-off show, Echo, has seemingly confirmed that the crime boss will show up there, potentially alongside Charlie Cox’s Daredevil.

Needless to say, audiences want more D’Onofrio as soon as possible.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters worldwide, and Echo is likely to debut on Disney+ sometime next year.