'The Witcher' Confirms What Happens to Ciri After Season 4 Events In the Book

Ciri's story in The Witcher Season 4 was left on a bit of a cliffhanger, but luckily for fans, Andrzej Sapkowski's series of Witcher novels has already completed her entire character arc, and one particular book could reveal exactly what Ciri will face when Season 5 of the Netflix series is released. The Witcher Season 4 was met with a lot of fan criticism for multiple reasons, but the chief complaint many had came before the season even premiered. Netflix parted ways with Henry Cavill, the actor who portrayed Geralt of Rivia, replacing him with Liam Hemsworth, sparking controversy.

After Freya Allen's Cirilla (better known as Ciri) remained separated from her found family of Geralt and Yennefer for the entirety of Season 4, she didn't have a happy ending at all as the installment came to an end. Essentially, Ciri and the Rats (Ciri's temporary family of thieves in Season 4) decide to ambush a bounty hunter named Leo Bonhart, and things don't go to plan.

As the Rats attack Bonhart at the Chimera's Head, they are wildly unsuccessful. Bonhart essentially kills them with ease, and when Ciri arrives, a massive fight ensues between her and Bonhart. She gives Bonhart a run for his money, but ultimately, he is able to overpower her.

Bonhart cemented his victory by disarming Ciri and knocking her unconscious. When she wakes up, she is forced to watch all of her friends from the Rats be beheaded. Cruelly, Bonhart waits to kill Mistle (Ciri's girlfriend) last, making Ciri suffer as long as possible.

While Ciri had to endure a lot in the finale, the most important thing is that she is still alive and will live to fight another day. In fact, The Witcher Season 5, which will be the final installment of the show, will showcase her at her darkest moments if it follows the source material.

What Happens to Ciri In The Witcher After Season 4? Book Story Spoilers

Most of The Witcher Season 4 loosely adapts the events of Baptism of Fire, which is the third book in Sapkowski's series. However, it also includes some events from The Tower of the Swallow, specifically regarding Geralt's plotline. When Season 5 is released, many expect it to bring the rest of The Tower of the Swallow to fruition, as well as The Lady of the Lake, the final book in the series. If the series follows The Tower of the Swallow, then fans can expect to witness a few important events.

For instance, The Tower of the Swallow reveals that Bonhart is working for an Imperial coroner named Stefan Skellen. Skellen actually hired Bonhart to kill Ciri, but Bonhart went against his employer's wishes and kept her alive so that he could see just how powerful she was.

According to the source material, right after Ciri finds herself captured by Bonhart, she is forced to fight in a gladiatorial-style arena to truly test her skills as a Witcher. After those bouts, Skellen comes to see Ciri, and he plans to kill her. However, someone who is a part of Skellen's group betrays him and frees Ciri. It is important to note that Ciri is not in possession of any of her magical abilities at this point, but after she is freed and a character named Kenna tries to read her mind, Ciri's abilities come back.

Ciri receives help from another character named Vysogota, who warns her of Skellen's forces waiting to ambush her. Before leaving Vysogota, she takes some ice skates (which belonged to Vysogota's daughter) that were in his hideout, coming up with an intricate plan to defeat Skellen and his men.

While out on the ice, Ciri uses the skates and the fog to surprise her enemies. Rience is killed, and it looks as though Ciri will have a rematch with Bonhart again, but that is not the case. Instead, a mythical tower called The Tower of the Swallow magically appears in front of Ciri and Bonhart. Ciri enters the tower and it transports her to a completely different reality.

At that point, The Tower of the Swallow ends. However, since Season 5 is the end of Netflix's The Witcher, the creative team behind the series will not end the entire series on a cliffhanger. It is worth mentioning that they may not even fully adapt the events of the book, but they will likely choose some plot points to display on-screen.

However, fans can also expect some of the events of The Lady of the Lake, which is the final novel in the series, to make their way into Season 5 as well.

Most notably, The Lady of the Lake showcases Ciri in another world where she is supposed to bear the child of an Elven king. Supposedly, once she gives birth, she will be allowed to return to her own reality, but Ciri is told by someone else in that world that she will be trapped there forever and that the Elves will never let her leave.

Essentially, Ciri meets a unicorn named Ihuarraquax, who helps her jump from world to world. She cannot find her own reality, but meets someone named Nimue in the future who creates a portal for her to return to the Continent she knows.

At the end of the fifth novel, Ciri is reunited with Geralt and Yennefer. After a lot of fighting, the three enter another realm, which is supposed to be Avalon from the King Arthur universe.

It is worth noting that these events are being told from Ciri's point of view in the future. In fact, at the beginning of the fifth book, she meets someone named Sir Galahad, who is one of King Arthur's knights, and begins telling him about what happened to her from the time she was captured by Bonhart until she, Geralt, and Yennefer made it to Avalon.

At the very end of the book, after Ciri is done telling Galahad about her story, the two hold hands as they walk toward Camelot, confirming that Ciri ends her story in the King Arthur universe.