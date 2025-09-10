The Witcher Season 4's October Netflix Release Just Got More Likely

A new listing adds to the evidence that The Witcher Season 4 will debut on Netflix in October 2025. The fantasy action series is based on Andrej Sapkowski's novels and follows a supernatural monster hunter named Geralt of Rivia as he traverses the otherworldly realm of the Continent. Season 4 of The Witcher will be the first starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, who stepped in after Henry Cavill departed the Netflix series in 2022, and audiences are eager to see his take on the character.

Despite filming on The Witcher Season 4 having wrapped in October 2024, Netflix has not announced a release date for the new episodes. That hasn't stopped the rumor mill from churning on when the series may return to screens, and the latest evidence suggests that an October 2025 release for The Witcher Season 4 is likely.

A listing for The Kelly Clarkson Show (spotted by Redanian Intelligence) has Liam Hemsworth as one of the guests on the October 28 show. Given that Hemsworth's only confirmed upcoming project is The Witcher, it seems logical that he'd appear on Clarkson's show to promote the new season. The talk show's timing at the end of October suggests a similar release window for The Witcher Season 4, with the show likely streaming later that week.

This is in addition to several other pieces of evidence that support The Witcher's debut in October 2025. One rumor from Redanian Intelligence, a site dedicated to news relating to The Witcher world, reveals that Season 4 of the Netflix series will be released in late October, with all episodes released at once rather than the split release schedule that Season 3 followed.

While Netflix has been quiet about The Witcher, the streamer has highlighted several times that the show would be a 2025 release, featuring it in a 'Next on Netflix 2025' promo video and reconfirming the release window in a Tudum article.

An official listing on the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) website, spotted last year, also had The Witcher Season 4 as a 2024-2025 show. As the end of the year approaches, Netflix is quickly running out of time to market The Witcher Season 4, suggesting that an announcement on its release could be due any time now.

The series' placement in late October would make sense as it is situated far enough away from the release of other major IPs like Wednesday Season 2 and before the late November release of Stranger Things 5. This would give the show breathing room and provide Netflix with a major release in October.

The Witcher is overseen by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich with Hemsworth starring alongside Freya Allen (Ciri), Anya Chalotra (Yennefer), and Joey Batey (Jaskier). Season 4 will continue to adapt Sapkowski's books with Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow, and Lady of the Lake forming the basis of Season 4 and the fifth and final season.

What to Expect From The Witcher Season 4

Netflix

The Witcher's fourth season will find the core trio of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer separated once again throughout the Continent. It will follow their adventures as they seek to reunite once more.

As mentioned, Liam Hemsworth's debut as Geralt of Rivia is one of the most-anticipated parts of The Witcher's forthcoming season, particularly as fans have only seen a small glimpse of Hemsworth in Geralt's silver-haired attire. However, Hemsworth is not the only character being recast in the new season, with another new actor taking over a key Witcher character for the remaining episodes. The Matrix star Laurence Fishburne and District 9's Sharlto Copley are two new actors also joining the show as fan-favorite characters in Season 4.

These fresh faces will hopefully be a reset for The Witcher, which didn't earn rave reviews from fans in its third season. Following Season 4, The Witcher is confirmed to finish with its fifth season, on which filming is already underway.