'The Witcher' Confirms Who Kills Leo Bonhart In the Books

Leo Bonhart proved to be a major antagonist in The Witcher Season 4. For fans who can't wait for the fifth and final installment of the Netflix fantasy series to be released, Andrzej Sapkowski's series of Witcher novels (which the show is adapted from) already revealed who will kill the bounty hunter in the grand scheme of things. The entirety of The Witcher Season 4 was already released on Netflix, but not without some controversy. The newest batch of episodes featured Liam Hemsworth taking over for Henry Cavill as the show's main character, Geralt of Rivia, which many weren't necessarily happy about.

This is a minor spoiler, but in The Witcher novels, Geralt of Rivia is eventually killed. It occurs in the fifth and final novel of the series, titled The Lady of the Lake, and one of the franchise's most prominent characters delivers the final blow to the bounty hunter.

For reference, Bonhart was the one who killed the Rats (Ciri's found family of thieves) at the end of Season 4. He also kidnapped Ciri, and, while she is luckily still alive, she's not in the best of positions. This obviously sets up Ciri's arc in the final season, and she will still be connected to Bonhart.

It is worth noting that The Witcher Season 5 is expected to feature events from both books four and five of Sapkowski's series, titled The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, respectively. Bonhart is present in both novels and plays a rather large role in them, but the final showdown with a certain big name occurs in the final book.

Although the series has experienced a dip in viewership since Cavill's exit, The Witcher Season 5 was already filmed and is currently undergoing post-production. A release window has not been set yet, but it could debut sometime in 2026.

Who Kills Leo Bonhart in The Witcher? Franchise Lore Explained

The Witcher established Vilgefortz as the main antagonist throughout the entire series, and that won't change in Season 5. If the show faithfully follows the source material, Vilgefortz, Skellen, and Bonhart will all be present around the climax of the entire series, which will take place at Vilgefortz's castle.

Sometime in Season 5, Vilgefortz will end up capturing Yennefer. That will lead to Ciri traveling to the castle in order to save Yennefer, but things won't exactly go to plan. Essentially, Ciri offers herself to Vilgefortz in exchange for Yennefer's release. Vilgefortz declines, but instead of Ciri making her way back out, she will be imprisoned as well.

Geralt also gets involved but doesn't know that Ciri has already come there. He, along with Cahir, Regis, and Angouleme, storm the castle, which leads to Yennefer and Ciri both being freed. Specifically, Geralt and Regis save Yennefer. Before the good guys can save Ciri, Bonhart lets her out. The two already dueled in Season 4, but due to Bonhart's immense pride, he wants to fight her again and kill her fairly.

Ciri ends up running away, though, and eventually finds Cahir. Cahir and Bonhart get tangled up, and Bonhart gets the best of him, resulting in Cahir's death. Sadly, Angouleme is also killed by Bonhart, leaving only Ciri to fight him by herself.

Just as Bonhart wanted, he and Ciri engage in a massive one-on-one duel. After a grueling fight, Ciri finally kills Bonhart and takes the Witcher medallions that he supposedly took off of other Witchers he killed, ending Bonhart's character arc.

The Netflix series could change the events of the book. Most likely, what happens to Bonhart in The Lady of the Lake will be similar to what happens to him in Season 5 of the series, but some of the details may be altered. Bonhart's fate could unfold differently, but the final outcome will almost certainly be the same.