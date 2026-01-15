The Spanish Horror Film 'No Me Sigas' Combines the Horrors of Influencers With the Paranormal—And It's Great

No Me Sigas is Blumhouse's (who are still riding high from the success of Five Nights at Freddy's 2) very first Spanish-language original film—and the horror story it offers will be relatable to most people in today's society. The story follows Karla Coronado's Carla, an up-and-coming influencer who specializes in the paranormal and is trying to do anything and everything she can to reach 100,000 followers.

Carla thinks she might have the perfect in for her big break when she moves into a haunted apartment, one with a deeply complicated and terrifying history. Little does she know that not only will her journey to stardom create complications with her best friend Sam (Julia Maqueo), but it might also put her face-to-face with actual ghosts.

The Direct sat down with No Me Sigas stars Karla Coronado and Julia Maqueo, who both helped break down how the film combines the horrors of influencers with the paranormal. The full interview can be read below.

The Direct: "Obviously, so much about it revolves around influencer culture. So how much research did you both do into that world and what it is like for that to just be everything?"

Karla Coronado: Of course, we've all been facing influencers, right? Because if we have an online presence or anything, we will face them. But I've never before faced spooky influencers. For me, it was a pretty interesting search, because I got into this rabbit hole where I had to, like, really, dig deeper and find really, really cool, very spooky influencers. And I could get a sense... I love to watch those things online. It was pretty fun.

Julia Maqueo: I mean, we all live in an influencer world now... Everyone knows what an influencer is... I'm really familiar with the world. I was not that familiar with Sam, my character, [someone who is] really fake. I think there's a lot of fakeness in the world, but there is a lot of real people too. And I think the thing that we loved about this film is that you can see genuinely what can happen if you get lost in something you are not... And I think there are a lot of people like that, but also a lot of real people.

The Direct: "The world of influencers is a very scary thing. So, can you just talk about why that world and the horrors within it blend so perfectly with the supernatural and everything that this film adds to that equation?"

Karla Coronado: I just love that horror, it's literally facing fears or materializing fears that every human has. And I love that this movie is very modern, because it's facing a fear that—it's identity in the internet world. Like, what are you willing to do to get some likes, even chang[ing] your identity, to become someone else, or even dying, or, I don't know. So, I feel that I love that this movie is facing those very modern fears. And I mean, you can materialize it with a monster. You can just do it by seeing a girl having so many panic attacks in a haunted house and willing to transform herself into someone that she doesn't know who she is. So, I love that.

Julia Maqueo: I think both topics are really scary. So, if you put them in a combo, it's fun. But, yeah, just like Karla says, you can materialize—It's like in a monster, the real fears of her life, the fears we sleep in—this film would have ended if Karla just moved out. But it's the thing[s] that she [is] willing to do to become someone and to become seen.

Coronado: It was pretty funny that someone pointed out that this movie is not like in a cabins in the woods. It's in a city where you can easily go out of the building, right? But the cool part is that this character is just so into her mind, and she's so lonely and like dealing with her own thoughts, that she decides to stay. She decides not to escape from that, because she's gonna escape her mind. So I like that. It's not just physically. It's like internally.

The Direct: "Where was the movie filmed?... Because the place is really creepy looking, and it looks really authentic."

Julia Maqueo: It is authentic, like we didn't use props at all. You saw the way it was in real life. We filmed in two buildings... The first one... a lot of things happened in there. Like the last four floors are burned. And the part when they go to the burnt apartment, that's a really burnt apartment in real life. And the other one where everything happens, it was—someone died in there... But the buildings also became like a character. So it was like being in an alternate reality. It was crazy.