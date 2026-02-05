Lauren LaVera is no stranger to horror, with many audiences knowing her from the now-iconic Terrifier franchise, where she plays Sienna Shaw—someone forced on an endless journey of intense trauma. In Twisted, Lauren LaVera's character, Paloma, is also put through the wringer. Paloma is a casual con artist going about her life when a violent incident lands her in the care of an evil, boundary-challenging doctor.

That doctor, Dr. Keizan (played by Djimon Hounsou, who some DCU fans might recognize from the Shazam films), has ambitious plans to save the world. In his mind, the only way to make progress is to perform unethical, brutal surgeries on human beings.

The Direct sat down with Twisted star Lauren LaVera, who talked about how she approaches playing a character in such deep distress while also making sure that every role she takes feels unique, authentic, and true to each character.

LaVera noted that the first step is doing "all of the prep, and you hope that the prep seeps in, and you try not to think about the prep on the day." She added that she also feels her "surroundings and the crew" had a lot to do with it, something she's thankfully had wonderful experiences with across the projects she's been on.

The actress also made sure to give props to her scene partners, including Hounsou, whom she called "such a dynamic actor" who always "listens in a way that is so intuitive." Of course, director Darren Lynn Bousman also played a massive role in the success of her performance, with LaVera calling out how he "really gave [them] the opportunity to kind of play and to see where the characters went.

At the end of the day, Lauren LaVera felt that for Twisted, "there was a lot of freedom on the set that [she] didn't feel limited or constricted."

Alongside Twisted star Lauren LaVera, The Direct also spoke with Bousman about the film. The full interview can be read below. Twisted hits VOD on February 6, 2026.

Lauren LaVera on How She Approaches Playing That Deep Distress

"There Was a Lot of Freedom on the Set That I Didn't Feel Limited or Constricted."

The Direct: "Lauren, you've obviously played multiple characters that really get into dark places, and this intense distress. And so I'm just curious, how do you work at making sure that you know when you are playing those beats and that intense distress, that it never feels like you're playing the same beat, project after project, and that each one reflects the character at hand?"

Lauren LaVera: That's a wonderful question. I don't even know if I have, like, a really eloquent answer to that.. I mean, as an actor, you do all of the prep, and you hope that the prep seeps in, and you try not to think about the prep on the day. I think it also has a lot to do with my surroundings and the crew. The crew on this film, and in films past, did such a wonderful job of giving you an understanding of what's happening in the world. And it felt like you were dropped into that world. And I think I have to really give it to my scene partners as well. Djimon [Hounsou] is such a dynamic actor. He listens in a way that is so intuitive, and he's a generous actor, and he's always constantly trying things that are different and new. So I felt that every moment was fresh, and Darren really gave us the opportunity to kind of play and to see where the characters went. So, there was a lot of freedom on the set that I didn't feel limited or constricted. I could just kind of grow into what the possibilities might be for Paloma, and I think we hit the limits of a lot of them. Had a great time.

Director Darren Lynn Bousman on How 'Saw' Influenced 'Twisted'

Bousman Reveals That 'Saw' Will Always Be in His DNA.

The Direct: "Darren, I'm a huge 'Saw' fan. In watching this, I picked up on so many influences and some familiarity. How much did your time on that franchise directly play into how you approach 'Twisted,' and how do you feel 'Twisted' has now further evolved your style?"

Darren Lynn Bousman: I heard, I think it was Guillermo del Toro said something that really resonated with me. He says, 'No matter how much money you have, no matter how many days you have, it's never enough.' And I feel like that. I feel like every time I've tried to make a movie, it is a mad dash and rush to try to pull it off. Because there are three types of movies you make when you make a film. You get the script, and you have that movie that you try to make, and then you go to production, and you realize, fuck, we don't have the time, resources, whatever. And so the movie changes. It becomes something else. And then when you get into post, it becomes an entirely different movie based on, well, we didn't have time to shoot that. I wanted this shot. I didn't get that shot, and it becomes the third movie. So, I think the only thing that I've really learned about filmmaking is that there's not one true way. It is constantly having to rewrite rules and figure shit out. And I think that this movie is no different. That said, of course, there's going to be 'Saw' inside of it, because 'Saw' is so much of a part of who I am, you know, I grew up making those films. I was in my 20s doing that, and so... I'll be in my 70s, you know, knock on wood [and] still you're going to see influences of the 'Saw' films in there, for sure.

How Will 'Twisted' Impress & Surprise Horror Fans

"What I Like About it is This Movie is Not So Cut and Dry..."

The Direct: "Horror fans can be hard to impress. What is it about this movie that you think will not only impress genre fans, but might also surprise them?"

Darren Lynn Bousman: I think that what I like about it is this movie is not so cut and dry... In a normal film, there's a hero, there's a villain. For me, what interested me about this project and script is that there is no hero or villain in this; they're both the hero and villain at different times. So you know, while [Paloma], in some respects, is an unlikable character when you first meet her, I mean, she's conning people, she's stealing money, she's doing this. And then by the end, your opinion might change, or not. And I think depending on where we are in the movie and what scenes are taking place, who is the hero and who is the villain?