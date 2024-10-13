Terrifier 4 Status & Story Hopes Shared by Franchise Stars (Exclusive)

While Terrifier 3 may have only just come out, Terrifier 4 is already confirmed and on its way from director and creator Damien Leone–and the cast has their hopes and dreams lined up.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Terrifier 3.

Needless to say, things did not work out for Lauren LaVera's Sienna this time around. Once again, everyone around her died––even her younger brother, who had survived Terrifier 2.

While her cousin Gabbie wasn't killed, she was dragged into an abyss (possibly even Hell itself), with her ultimate fate left unknown.

Art the Clown didn't actually fair much better. Following the Pale Girl getting banished, he was stabbed by Sienna's fancy sword, which caused him to lose his powers.

Terrifier 4 Cast Shares Hopes for Upcoming Sequel

Cineverse

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, the leading stars of Terrifier 3 offered their hopes for what they want to see in the already-announced Terrifier 4 and beyond.

David Howard Thornton expressed how he would really like to "explore more of Art's human side:"

"I would really like to explore more of Art's human side going forward because I never wanted him to be a very one-note character. I want to be able to show that he actually has emotions as well, as opposed to just being a sadistic killer."

"For once, he's scared," he explained, with Art the Clown "no longer [having] his power," which could make the killer "more dangerous in a lot of ways:"

"And I think this is going to lend itself to that because he's left in such a vulnerable state at the end of the last film. He no longer has his power. For once, he's scared. And I like that idea because I think that's going to actually make Art more dangerous in a lot of ways because a scared and cornered animal becomes more dangerous. And, so, he's going to probably take more extreme measures to preserve himself. Also he's going to have an agenda. Because he's going to want to get his powers back somehow. And I imagine he's going to do some horrible, horrible things..."

The actor also added how he has always liked the stories where "the hero and the villain have to make an uncomfortable alliance:"

"I've always liked those stories where sometimes the hero and the villain have to make an uncomfortable Alliance, like a temporary alliance. And I would like to see something where the two of them actually have to kind of reluctantly team up because I feel like they might have some goals that are aligned in some ways. And I think that would be a fun dynamic to possibly explore. Of course, that would be a very tenuous Alliance."

At the end of the day, however, Thornton trusts what director and creator Damien Leone has in store for the franchise:

"But like I said, I have no idea what Damien has in store, though. That man, I trust him with whatever he's doing. I have my ideas, but ultimately, he's the one who has the final say in everything. And I am quite sure he's going to take these characters to some very interesting places."

When it comes to Lauren LaVera, who plays Sienna, she admitted that she doesn't want to see "the story between Sienna and Art [go on] forever:"

"I definitely don't want the story between Sienna and Art to go on forever. I think it needs to come to a climax, and it probably will soon. Personally, for Sienna, I want to see the journey that she continues to go on. I want to see what kind of obstacles she needs to overcome, and I want to see, hopefully, her reconnecting with her little cousin. More than anything, I think that she cares more about saving others than herself, so we'll see how that dynamic plays out."

What Should Fans Expect from Terrifier 4?

Given the high popularity of the Terrifier franchise, the existence of Terrifier 4 is not only unsurprising, but it's likely far from the last entry in the franchise.

But what exactly will Art the Clown do next––besides what he obviously would never do?

Well, as David Howard Thornton noted, Art is not only vulnerable and scared, but he'll be desperately grasping for any way to get his powers back. Parallel to that, Sienna will be trying to find a way to save Gabbie from her fate at the end of Terrifier 3.

Given that Lauren LaVera doesn't want their rivalry to go on forever, Terrifier 4 could be a perfect ending point to Sienna and Art's story. After all, storytellers generally like to tell things in three parts.

As for when fans might be able to expect Terrifier 4, hopefully, it's sooner rather than later. There was a four-year gap between the first and second movies and only a two-year one between the second and third, so hopefully, that shorter wait will be the new trend.

That means that October 2026 is a good guess as to when Art the Clown will return to brutally dismember pour souls for audience pleasure.

Terrifier 3 is now playing in theaters.