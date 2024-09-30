Terrifier 3 Star Draws the Line for Art the Clown's Heinous Acts (Exclusive)

Art The Clown, the terrifying killer of Terrifier 3, has done some heinous stuff throughout his movie franchise––but there's at least one line he won't cross.

Art is basically the personification of pure evil. He generally kills for no reason other than to have sadistic fun (such as sawing a hanging, upside-down naked woman in half), showing mercy to no one.

In All Hallow's Eve (2013), his appearance before the first proper Terrifier film, he even kills children, a line horror movies tend to avoid crossing.

This Is What Terrifier's Art the Clown Won't Do

Terrifier 3

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim while promoting his upcoming film Terrifier 3, David Howard Thornton, the man behind Art The Clown, revealed what he feels Art would never do.

"I think he wouldn't really do anything truly sexual in nature," the actor shared, adding how he sees Art as "an asexual creature:"

"Oh, gosh, I think he wouldn't really do anything truly sexual in nature. I don't see him being a sexual creature in that way. So I don't think he'd actually rape anybody or anything like that. That's just something I think is beneath him in that way. But that's just me... I kind of see him as like an asexual creature."

Thornton revealed that what excited him most about Terrifier 3 was "the Christmas setting in general" and seeing Art "actually interacting with the public in a much bigger capacity:"

"I was excited about the Christmas setting in general. I thought that was going to put him in a whole new, different situation, and I thought it added so many fun possibilities. But I also liked having a big crowd scene where Art is actually interacting with the public in a much bigger capacity than he has done in the past. And so I had so much fun doing those types of scenes."

The Direct also spoke with Sienna actor Lauren LeVera, who added that she was "most excited to approach Sienna's mental state" for this third film––especially after the trauma she endured in the second movie:

"The Christmas setting made it so much more interesting and beautiful to watch and be a part of. But I think I was most excited to approach Sienna's mental state. That's a place she hasn't gone to yet, and I'm excited to see what people think about that. I was also most excited to film the finale, which was the fight between Sienna and Art. It's not new to the franchise, and they've had fights in the past. But I think this one's even more epic. So it's fresher and bigger and newer."

Any Terrifier film asks its actors to go to some very dark places mentally.

When asked how they work to get out of that mind space once filming is done for the day, Thornton admitted that for him, "it's easy" and that he's "always joking around and stuff like that:"

"It's easy for me. I'm just always joking around and stuff like that. So I pretty much do that in between takes... I guess for me, it's not hard because I kind of [am] in Art's mental state. He kind of views all that as fun, and so I don't see it as being dark and morbid in that way because I'm kind of seeing things through Art's eyes."

LeVera admitted that she does worry if she stays in that mental place, it could "seep into [her] psyche a stay there," so she'll make sure to "take some breaths" and "watch something happy:"

"I try to turn it off after cut as quickly as I possibly can because I think if I were to stay with it for longer, it might just seep into my psyche and stay there. But I think when I get home or go back to my room, I might take some breaths. I might try to watch something happy, maybe some 'South Park' or something. I'm usually good after that."

Terrifier 3 lands in theaters on Friday, October 11.

