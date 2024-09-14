2024's popcorn bucket trend continues in full force with a new piece of merchandise from Terrifier 3 that fans can buy as soon as it is released.

The popcorn bucket has been the hot-ticket merchandise item of 2024 in theaters worldwide. Kicking off with Dune: Part Two's sandworm container, the most recent addition came with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice's assortment of popcorn buckets before another horror-inspired movie takes the spotlight.

That new film is Damien Leone's Terrifier 3, the most recent entry in the Christmas/horror franchise that started in 2016. This threequel will see Sienna and her brother Jonathan rebuilding their lives after Art the Clown's rampage, trying to get into the holiday spirit before Art returns with a new brand of terror.

Where To Buy the Terrifier 3 Popcorn Bucket

Terrifier 3 director Damien Leone took to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm plans for the official popcorn bucket to be released alongside the film's theatrical debut. He shared in his post that pre-orders will open soon through Cinemark Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and AMC Theatres:

"We heard you calling! The official 'Terrifier 3' popcorn bucket is coming your way Pre orders will be available through @Cinemark @RegalMovies and @AMCTheatres. Stay tuned for links and official release date"

The bucket is shaped like the head of the threequel's core antagonist, Art the Clown. His snarling face is on display as fans get to eat popcorn out of the head.

Cinemark

Terrifier 3 Popcorn Bucket Release Details

Regal Cinemas and Cinemark Theatres confirmed that the popcorn bucket for Terrifier 3 will have preorder sales opened in their online stores on Wednesday, September 18.

AMC Theatres did not announce when preorders for the bucket would open, but it would likely happen close to the same time as the other two theater chains.

As of writing, it is unknown when the bucket will be officially released and/or delivered to preorder buyers. The most likely bet is that this will happen closer to the film's debut in theaters, which will be on Friday, October 11.

Terrifier 3 is set to arrive in theaters on Friday, October 11.