Terrifier 3 was recently released in cinemas, but for those hoping to watch it on the small screen at home a release date might be in sight.

Terrifier 3 sees the return of many familiar cast members as it continues the story of Sienna Shaw, who is haunted by the murderous Art the Clown. The franchise of horror films is known for its gruesome nature, in fact, one scene in Terrifier 3 was even almost too much for the actor playing Art the Clown.

The horror story is one that's proven popular, however, as the film earned $18.9 million in its opening weekend, beating out DC's Joker Folie à Deux.

Terrifier 3 arrived in cinemas only a few weeks ago on October 11, 2024, just in time for the Halloween season.

Now, just in time for the Christmas season, fans will be able to watch Terrifier 3 at home as well. The movie has recently been made available for pre-order on Blu-Ray, 4K, and DVD, with a release date set for December 17, 2024.

Collectors will be able to purchase an exclusive Steelbook case that includes both Blu-Ray and 4K discs, along with a cover featuring Art the Clown.

Cineverse

Terrifier 3 is also available for pre-order on Digital but a release date has not been set.

When Will Terrifier 3 Be Released on Streaming

Cineverse

Terrifier 3's streaming home has already been confirmed. As part of the film's distribution deal with Cineverse Corp., it will eventually be released on the company's in-house streaming app Screambox in North America.

The film's previous installment, Terrifier 2 had a similar release strategy, which might indicate when Terrifier 3 will release on streaming. The release pipeline for Terrifier 2 was as follows:

Cinema release date: October 6, 2022

Screambox streaming release date: October 31, 2022

Digital release date: November 11, 2022

Physical media release date: December 27, 2022

Terrifier 2's release strategy is unusual as it included the film releasing on streaming before digital and physical media, where it's typically the other way around.

If Terrifier 3 follows a similar trajectory, it might mean the film will be available on Screambox as soon as the end of October, in time for Halloween.

However, Terrifier 3's box office success cannot be discounted here, and as long as the film maintains strong ticket sales, there is a chance it may adhere to a more traditional release pipeline to maximize its theatrical profits.

This would push the film's streaming release date to after the physical media release, making it likely to hit Screambox in early 2025.

Terrifier 3 is in cinemas now.