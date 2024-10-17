Terrifier 3 continues Art the Clown's brutal murder spree and brings back David Howard Thornton as the titular clown.

Directed by Damien Leone, Terrifier 3 tackles Art the Clown's continued mayhem in the days before Christmas. Sienna Shaw seeks a fresh start elsewhere, but Art's return (as expected) ruins everything.

Terrifier 3 premiered in theaters on October 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Terrifier 3

David Howard Thornton - Art the Clown

David Howard Thornton

David Howard Thornton returns to portray the murderous Art the Clown in Terrifier 3.

After seemingly being defeated by his arch-nemesis, Sienna Shaw, in the previous movie, the threequel reveals that Art is still alive despite being headless.

Art then goes on a journey to seek revenge against Sienna, starting by teaming up with his new accomplice, Victoria Heyes.

While Art shows brute force and a no-mercy attitude during his killing, Thornton spoke in an exclusive interview with The Direct on where the Terrifier 3's clown draws the line in his heinous acts, noting, "He wouldn't really do anything truly sexual in nature:"

"Oh, gosh, I think he wouldn't really do anything truly sexual in nature. I don't see him being a sexual creature in that way. So I don't think he'd actually rape anybody or anything like that. That's just something I think is beneath him in that way. But that's just me... I kind of see him as like an asexual creature."

Thornton is best known for his roles in The Dark Offerings, Nightwing: Escalation, and The Exigency.

Lauren LaVera - Sienna Shaw

Lauren LaVera

Lauren LaVera returns to play Sienna Shaw, Art's new nemesis who decapitated his head in Terrifier 2. She is also Jonathan's older sister.

The threequel sees Sienna being released from the hospital to be with her aunt and uncle. As she is still reeling from the traumatic events of the second movie, Sienna is haunted by the visions of her dead best friend, Brooke.

While she thinks Art is dead for good, the clown's surprise return sends shockwaves through Sienna's life and those close to her.

LaVera has credits in Iron Fist, A Taste of Christmas, and Dispatches from Elsewhere.

Elliott Fullam - Jonathan Shaw

Elliott Fullam

Elliott Fullam is back as Jonathan Shaw, Sienna's brother, who is now in college with hopes of starting fresh after experiencing the madness that Art the Clown brought into their family.

Fullam's major credits include voicing Sal the Rooster in Get Rolling with Otis, playing Benjamin Lafferty in The Calling, and a young Dylan in Instinct.

Samantha Scaffidi - Victoria Heyes

Samantha Scaffidi

Samantha Scaffidi returns as Victoria Heyes, Art the Clown's new accomplice who is also instrumental in the murderer's revival.

Interestingly, she served as one of Art's enemies in the first Terrifier movie before her clash with the clown caused her descent into madness and disfigured face.

Terrifier 3 showcases Victoria's killing spree alongside Art the Clown.

Scaffidi can be seen in Demon Hole, Sam, and The Grind TV 1.0.

Margaret Anne Florence - Jess Shaw

Margaret Anne Florence

Margaret Anne Florence joins the cast of Terrifier 3 as Jess Shaw, Sienna and Jonathan's aunt, who agrees to take the former to her house while she recovers.

Jess's kind act later becomes a nightmare after becoming one of the victims of Art and Victoria.

Florence appeared in The Irishman, Sun Records, and My Sweet Ex-Girlfriend.

Bryce Johnson - Greg Shaw

Bryce Johnson

Bryce Johnson is part of Terrifier 3's cast as Greg Shaw, Sienna and Jonathan's uncle and Jess' husband.

Greg also falls victim to Art's murder spree in the threequel after being pinned down to a wall.

Johnson's major credits include Magnum P.I., Popular, and Pretty Little Liars.

Antonella Rose - Gabbie Shaw

Antonella Rose

Antonella Rose appears as Gabbie Shaw, Jess and Greg's daughter, who forges a strong bond with Sienna.

Rose starred in Candy, A Sudden Case of Christmas, and Raven's Home.

Chris Jericho - Burke

Chris Jericho

Former WWE superstar and AEW wrestler Chris Jericho makes his presence felt in Terrifier 3 as Burke.

Burke is a security nurse at the Miles County Psychiatric Hospital who gets brutally killed by Art and Victoria.

Jericho previously appeared as an actor in Dark Match, Country Hearts, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

Daniel Roebuck - Santa Claus

Daniel Roebuck

Daniel Roebuck appears as a man cosplaying Santa Claus, who Art the Clown kills.

Roebuck is a veteran actor with over 250 credits, including roles in Getting Grace, Angel Baby, and NCIS: Origins.

Jason Patric - Michael

Jason Patric

Jason Patric plays Michael, Sienna and Jonathan's dead father, in Terrifier 3. He appears during a flashback scene that showcases how close he is to a younger Sienna.

During the flashback, Michael gives Sienna a sword because he seems aware that his daughter might face an evil being (aka Art the Clown in the present day). Read more about how this sword comes into play in Terrifier 3's full plot.

Patric is known for his work on The Lost Boys, Losers, and Narc.

Krsy Fox - Jennifer

Krsy Fox

Krsy Fox stars as Jennifer, the woman seen in Terrifier 3's brutal opening scene where she gets murdered by Art the Clown after trying to leave the house.

Fox has credits in Underworld Evolution, Allegoria, and Little Bites.

Alexa Blair Robertson - Mia

Alexa Blair Robertson

Alexa Blair Robertson plays Mia, Jonathan's roommate's girlfriend, who is fixated on learning all the details about the Miles County Massacre.

Robertson's notable credits include Chuck, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul, and One Summer.

Mason Mecartea - Cole

Mason Mecartea

Mason Mecartea appears in Terrifier 3 as Jonathan's roommate, Cole. He gets killed by Art while having sex with Mia.

Mecartea has credits in Stranger Things Season 4, Popular Theory, and Secrets on Greek Row.

Stephen Cofield Jr. - Officer Evans

Stephen Cofield Jr.

Stephen Cofield Jr. plays Officer Evans in Terrifier 3. He is the police officer tragically killed by Art the Clown's headless body in the early moments of the movie.

Art then uses his head as a temporary replacement for his before retrieving Victoria from the psychological facility.

Cofield Jr. appeared in Blue Bloods, The Other Two, and Harlem.

Clint Howard - Smokey

Clint Howard

Clint Howard joins the cast of Terrifier 3 as Smokey, a customer at a bar who gets shot in the head by Art the Clown.

Howard has appeared in over 250 projects, such as Apollo 13, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Beyond Paranormal.

Annie Lederman - Graven Image co-host

Annie Lederman

Annie Lederman plays one of the co-hosts of Graven Image in Terrifier 3.

Lederman is a comedian known for her roles in Those Who Can't, The Long Dumb Road, and Kill Tony.

Bradley Stryker - Eddie

Bradley Stryker

Bradley Stryker appears as Eddie, a bartender who suffers a quick yet painful death at the hands of Art the Clown.

Stryker can be seen in Land of Smiles, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and The Order.

Jon Abrahams - Dennis

Jon Abrahams

Jon Abrahams plays an exterminator named Dennis, who comes face to face with Art the Clown in an abandoned attic. As expected, he dies a gruesome death.

Abrahams appeared in Scary Movie, Clover, and Stumptown.

Phil Falcone - Tom the Bus Driver

Phil Falcone is part of Terrifier 3's cast as Tom, a bus driver who appears in the movie's final moments.

Falcone is also the producer of the aforementioned horror film. His other credits include Stream and Joe's War.

Kailey Hyman - Brooke

Kailey Hyman

Kailey Hyman returns as Brooke, Sienna's dead best friend, who appears to her via visions due to her guilt of having survived Art's murder spree in the previous film.

Hyman is part of the cast of A Man Called Otto, Gilly and Keeves, and One Bad Choice.

Tom Savini - Bystander

Tom Savini

Tom Savini appears as a bystander in Terrifier 3 who gets interviewed by a news program after Art's horrifying bomb incident inside the mall.

Savini has credits in Pandemonic, That's a Wrap, and The Sadist.

Terrifier 3 is playing in theaters in the United States (find out more about Terrifier 3's showtimes, ticketing details, and streaming information here).