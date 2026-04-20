The Requin Movie's Ending Really Isn't That Deep

The Requin delivered an ending that failed to deliver a payoff, instead revealing a rushed, emotionally hollow resolution that derailed the movie's momentum. Following the release and major success of the shark thriller Thrash, Netflix added another shark film, The Requin, to its platform. It follows a grieving couple, Jaelyn and Kyle, on vacation in Vietnam until a massive tropical storm sweeps them out to sea and great white sharks begin to attack.

What made the situation even worse for Jaelyn and James is that Kyle was suffering from a severe leg injury, forcing Jaelyn to fight for both of their survival. Kyle's injuries then worsened after a shark bit off his leg. While Jaelyn managed to save Kyle from the shark, the damage had been done, leaving him unable to move.

The Requin was originally released in the United States on January 28, 2022. It was added to Netflix on April 17. The movie stars Alicia Silverstone, James Tupper, and Deirdre O’Connell.

The Requin Movie Ending Explained To Confused Viewers

The Requin

Kyle's death in The Requin set off an unfortunate chain of events that pushed Jaelyn to the limit while also leaving her alone and traumatized. Although she encountered a local Vietnamese fisherman in a small coracle who ended up helping her, he died after another great white shark attacked him and ripped him into pieces.

What made the film arguably confusing to viewers is that Jaelyn was traumatized by the death of both her baby and now Kyle, and she cannot stand the sight of blood. At the end of the day, Jaelyn pulled through despite having a shark bite on her thigh and ultimately defeated the shark.

Following the shark's death (which is reminiscent of how the Megalodon died in the first The Meg movie), The Requin's final moments showed Jaelyn looking at a nearby island where a group of fishermen appear to have seen her.

Jaelyn then saw a "Danger Beyond This Point" buoy beside her, a physical marker indicating that she's now drifting toward shallower waters near the coast.

The Requin

Many viewers seem to think the ending depicts the main character hallucinating that she's been saved and is still out in the deep water. This stemmed from the film's heavy use of trauma and dream sequences. At one point, Jaelyn had a vision of Kyle encouraging her to keep fighting for her survival.

However, the movie clearly does not depict the "Danger" buoy as a hallucination. It seems to indicate that Jaelyn is at a point where she will be saved, meaning that The Requin's ending shouldn't be treated as deep because of the external cues, such as other fishermen being visibly present.

The Requin

The Requin's ending made it clear that Jaelyn survived the shark-infested situation. The buoy is not a final twist because it indicates proximity to shore and imminent rescue.

Seeing the buoy beside Jaelyn is a perfect example of irony in the movie. After barely escaping real-life horrors like sharks and witnessing Kyle's death right in front of her, the first "danger" sign she sees is a mundane safety marker.

Why The Requin's Movie Ending Has a Double Meaning

The Requin

The Requin's ending emphasized Jaelyn's emotional healing through extreme adversity, signaling a new start for the character. The character's last line, in which she calls out a cheeky "Ha," is framed by some fans as her way of building resilience after experiencing a traumatic ordeal.

While some fans and most critics argue that this feels unearned due to lackluster CGI and execution issues, The Requin's ending reveals that Jaelyn doesn't just outlast the sharks; she reclaims her emotional connection to life and pushes herself to move forward through insurmountable odds.

The Requin delivers a sincere (yet imperfect) exploration of resilience. Jaelyn is no longer defined solely by her grief over losing the two most important people in her life. Instead, she emerges with a hard-won determination to embrace life.