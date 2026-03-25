The Meg 3 Gets Discouraging Status Update From 'The Trench' Director Ben Wheatley (Exclusive)

A potential third installment in the Meg franchise received a less-than-promising update. Led by Jason Statham and backed by Warner Bros., the Meg franchise has already delivered two films, with the most recent entry (Meg 2: The Trench) proving especially successful overseas. Despite The Trench, directed by Ben Wheatley, grossing a massive $118.7 million in China alone, uncertainty remains over whether a third film will move forward.

Speaking with The Direct to promote his new movie Normal at South by Southwest, director Ben Wheatley gave an update on The Meg 3. In 2023, before Meg 2: The Trench had hit theaters, Wheatley told Total Film Magazine (via Games Radar) that he was excited about the possibilities of a third Meg movie. Now, when asked by The Direct about his past comments, especially given the financial success of Meg 2, Wheatley was unsure "what's going on" with The Meg 3:

The Direct: "In 2023, you shared that a potential third 'The Meg' movie was being discussed, and that it could happen if your sequel succeeded. It did, it earned nearly 400 million dollars. What's the current status of 'The Meg 3'?" Wheatley: "I don't know. I think that... I'm sure the Meg itself, it's out there swimming. There's a massive, dark shadow in the sea. But I don't know what's going on [with a third movie]."

Warner Bros.

When asked about any ideas for a third film, Wheatley joked about giving the Meg legs and walking up on land:

The Direct: "Do you have an idea set in your head if you get that green light?" Wheatley: "(Joking) Yeah, well, what I want to do is have The Meg being researched for military purposes, and it gets up on land, on with legs (laughs)."

Given The Meg franchise's track record, $529.2 million worldwide for the first film and $398.5 million for Meg 2: The Trench, there's clearly still some bite left in the tank for a third installment.

Yes, the downward trend is noticeable, especially domestically, where the sequel earned over $60 million less (leading to a quick release online). But this series has always been more of an international player, and that audience hasn't exactly disappeared.

With the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Skydance Media, David Ellison, pushing for a high-volume slate between Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros., a mid-budget creature feature like this could easily find its way onto the schedule, especially since The Trench reportedly came in cheaper than its predecessor.

The Meg didn't make the top nine franchises of Paramount and Warner Bros., but it's hard to ignore its potential value as a theatrical play.

That said, even if Meg 3 moves forward, there's no guarantee Wheatley would return, as he stepped in for Jon Turteltaub after the original film. An even more important question is whether The Meg's leading star could return either.

Does Jason Statham Have Time for Meg 3?

The question around a potential Meg 3 might not be audience interest, but whether Jason Statham has the bandwidth to make it happen.

Since Meg 2: The Trench, Statham has been on a nonstop run starring projects like Expend4bles, The Beekeeper, and A Working Man, while also lining up future titles such as The Beekeeper 2, which is already in production for a 2027 release.

That kind of packed slate, combined with his increasing role as a producer on several of these films, suggests his schedule is only getting tighter.

While reprising Jonas Taylor is clearly in his wheelhouse, and he'd certainly warrant another big payday, there's no guarantee. It doesn't rule him out by any means, but if Meg 3 happens, it will be interesting to see if the creative team and group or talent stay intact.