The Meg 2 Gets Imminent Streaming Release Date (Official)

Fans finally know when Meg 2: The Trench will be streaming, and it is sooner than expected.

The Meg 2 didn't receive the box office success or critic reviews that Warner Bros. probably hoped for during its theatrical run.

The film was released in theaters on August 4 andmade available for online purchase shortly after on August 25.

It was also confirmed that physical copies of the movie (Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD) will be available to buy on Tuesday, October 24.

When Will Meg 2 Start Streaming?

Warner Bros.

The Max streaming service recently confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Meg 2: The Trench will be available to stream on the platform on Friday, September 29.

That date will mark just 56 days since the film premiered in theaters.

The X post also included a poster of Jason Statham's Jonas Taylor in the depths of the ocean whilst face-to-face with a daunting Meg.

Why Is Meg 2 Streaming So Soon?

It is worth noting that DC's Black Adam also came to streaming just 56 days after it began its theatrical run.

Other Warner Bros. movies typically are released on Max between 45 to 70 days after they premiere in theaters, so fans shouldn't look too deep into the reason why it will be available on the platform not even two months after it initially came out.

However, Meg 2 was subject to some harsh criticism from both critics and viewers. The movie holds just a 28% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 5.1/10 on IMDb.

It is also important to note that The Meg 2 only grossed $390 million at the worldwide box office, so it wasn't really seen as a financial success either.

That being said, it wouldn't have been profitable to keep the film in theaters for any longer than Warner Bros. had to. Releasing it digitally likely at least let the company make some more revenue before putting it on Max.

Meg 2: The Trench will be available to stream on Max on Friday, September 29.