Meg 2 Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out Online?

Here's when and where Meg 2: The Trench ought to become available for streaming online as its theatrical run winds down.

Action icon Jason Statham returned to theaters this summer in Meg 2: The Trench, the follow-up to his 2018 hit shark blockbuster.

The movie arrived with a tragic 29% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a fairly awful B- CinemaScore from general audiences. But still, the box office wasn't a total disaster, bringing in $377.1 million worldwide.

When Will Meg 2 Release on Streaming?

Warner Bros.

As Meg 2: The Trench was distributed by Warner Bros., the shark blockbuster will make its online streaming debut on the studio's own service, Max.

At the time of writing, 36 days have passed since Meg 2 released in theaters to awful reviews and box office disaster. But the Jason Statham flick has already come to digital platforms as it released for purchase on August 25, just 21 days after the movie's theatrical debut.

While Warner Bros. has yet to announce when Meg 2 will come to Max, having just confirmed it will come to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD on October 24. As major blockbusters usually come to streaming after their physical release, the movie's Max debut is likely still well over a month away.

By the time Meg 2 arrives for physical purchase, 81 days will have gone by since the flick debuted in theaters - far later than the streaming release of most Warner Bros. movies which usually range from 45 to 70 days:

The Batman - March 4, 2022 - April 18, 2022 (45 days)

- March 4, 2022 - April 18, 2022 (45 days) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore - April 15, 2022 - May 30, 2022 (45 days)

- April 15, 2022 - May 30, 2022 (45 days) Elvis - June 24, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (70 days)

- June 24, 2022 - September 2, 2022 (70 days) Don't Worry Darling - September 23, 2022 - November 7, 2022 (45 days)

- September 23, 2022 - November 7, 2022 (45 days) Black Adam - October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 (56 days)

- October 21, 2022 - December 16, 2022 (56 days) Magic Mike's Last Dance - February 10, 2023 - June 2, 2023 (112 days)

- February 10, 2023 - June 2, 2023 (112 days) Shazam! Fury of the Gods - March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 (67 days)

- March 17, 2023 - May 23, 2023 (67 days) The Flash - June 16, 2023 - August 25, 2023 (70 days)

If Meg 2 follows the usual release path of theatrical, then digital, then physical, and finally streaming, the movie ought to arrive on Max in early November. But, if Warner Bros. were to break this trend in favor of a more traditional streaming release timing, the movie could instead come in early-to-mid October.

Those looking to stream The Meg (2018) online right now can find it available on Max, along with Fubo TV, DirecTV, TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Meg 2 continues to gross some money at the box office, but for the most part, its earning has ground to a halt as the focus turns to its home release.

With a $185 million production budget and an estimated $65 to $100 million in marketing costs, Warner Bros. will be hoping to gross as much as possible from digital and physical sales to make its money back after an average $377.1 million box office run, of which the studio will only take home around half.

Meg 2: The Trench is available now for digital purchase.