The Nun 2 Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out Online?

Following a strong opening weekend at the box office, fans may have to wait for The Nun 2 to hit streaming on Max.

For those looking to catch up before seeing the latest Nun film by New Line Cinema (distributed by Warner Bros.), the first iteration is currently available to stream on Max.

Taking place in The Conjuring Universe, The Nun 2 is directed by Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) and stars

Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet, and Storm Reid.

The Nun 2 Box Office Report

Warner Bros.

The Nun 2 is a sinister success, earning $88 million worldwide during its opening weekend in theaters. $32.6 million was from the domestic box office, easily winning the weekend against films like The Equalizer 3 and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

2018's The Nun had a reported production budget of $22 million and earned $365.6 million worldwide during its time in theaters.

Following this great return on investment from Warner Bros. (WB), it only made sense to greenlight a spooky sequel. While The Nun 2 likely won't reach the highs of its predecessor, its $38.5 million budget sets it up for major success.

When Will The Nun 2 Begin Streaming?

The Nun 2 is Warner Bros.' second horror flick of 2023. Back in April, New Line and WB released Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment of the freaky franchise.

Evil Dead Rise didn't jump out to as strong of a start at the box office as The Nun 2, earning just $24.5 million during its domestic opening weekend.

However, it ended up making $146.7 million which is substantial compared to the $15-$19 million budget.

Even with this success in theaters, Evil Dead Rise was available to stream on Max 63 days after opening on June 23.

Other hit horror films like M3GAN and Scream VI (under different distribution companies) had shorter theater-to-streaming windows. The films began streaming 49 and 46 days after opening, respectively.

What does this mean for The Nun 2? Well, it will likely hit steaming within the next two months. Following its September 8 release date, The Nun 2 could hit streaming on November 7, 60 days after opening.

Based on a strong box office performance over the course of the next few weeks, that date might be pushed back roughly 10 days to November 17.

There's also a chance that WB decides to make a marketing push for the streamer prior to Halloween and stream the film on Max in late October, but that would be a surprise based on current trends.

The Nun 2 is now playing in theaters.