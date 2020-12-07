The Mandalorian: Star Wars Releases New Images of Boba Fett, Fennec Shand & More From Season 2

Every week, The Mandalorian Season 2 raises the stakes for Mando and Grogu even more, and the latest episode took it up a notch. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” saw the much-awaited comeback of Boba Fett, but the episode also featured the debut of Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers.

As expected, the latter's debut didn't bode well for Mando, since it ultimately led to the capture of Grogu. Despite that, “Chapter 14" delivered one of the show's exciting team-ups, with both Mando and Boba Fett working together to fight off a platoon of Stormtroopers in Tython. The team-up was unexpected, but it clearly didn't disappoint.

Now, fans can relive the exciting yet tragic episode of The Mandalorian since a new batch of stills has emerged online.

Star Wars officially released several more stills from the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2, entitled “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.”

The first image highlights an intense look at Temeura Morrison's Boba Fett, seemingly taking place while the famed bounty hunter is fighting off several Stormtroopers all at once.

From Lucasfilm/Disney+

Boba Fett is casually shooting a Stormtrooper in this official The Mandalorian image.

From Lucasfilm/Disney+

In this newly-released image, Mando stands side-by-side with his newfound allies, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand.

From Lucasfilm/Disney+

The next official still showcases a worried Grogu, as Dark Troopers try to capture him.

From Lucasfilm/Disney+

Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon shows off the Darksaber to an exhausted Grogu.

From Lucasfilm/Disney+

In a separate report, The New York Times also unveiled a different batch of The Mandalorian official images featuring Boba Fett.

Boba Fett is aboard the iconic Slave 1 ship in this newly-released still from “Chapter 14” of The Mandalorian Season 2.

From The New York Times/Lucasfilm

Boba Fett's impressive use of the Tusken Raider's gaffi stick against a Stormtooper is heavily featured in this official still.

From The New York Times/Lucasfilm

The trio of Mando, Boba Fett, and Fennec Shand stands united in this latest still from “The Tragedy.”

From The New York Times/Lucasfilm

These official images should add more hype to an already-successful Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Before “Chapter 14,” a collision course between Mando and Boba Fett was somehow expected by fans, due to the fact that the latter had the former's armor in possession. However, the opposite happened in the latest episode, and fans should very much agree that it was for the better.

Even without his armor, Boba Fett is still mightily impressive, as evidenced by the bounty hunter's ruthless attack against several Stormtroopers. When Boba Fett obtained his armor from Mando's Razor Crest, it was a whole different fight altogether, and the famous bounty hunter clearly didn't skip a beat.

The stills above managed to highlight that particular moment, and it's clear that the character's return was a must-see. Given Boba Fett's promise to save Grogu, there's a strong chance that another team-up between him and Mando is inevitable, and it will be exciting to find out how the two bounty hunters will map out a plan to ultimately raid Moff Gideon's Imperial cruiser.

As for Grogu's grim fate, it's safe to assume that the final two episodes will further elaborate Moff Gideon's plan with the Yoda-like toddler. For fans, it's a good thing since they will finally learn the potential endgame of the Imperial remnants and their possible connection to the First Order.

However, for Grogu, it appears that his trip to Tython might've triggered his Force abilities even further, and Moff Gideon's smirk at the end of the episode highly suggests that he could potentially lure the Child to the Dark Side.

Whatever the case, all will be revealed in the final two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2.