The Little Mermaid: All of Ariel's Sisters in Live-Action (Full List)

Disney's The Little Mermaid will not only highlight Halle Bailey's Ariel but her sisters for the first time in live-action.

In the 1989 animated movie, Ariel and her sisters represented the seven seas, and they were named Attina, Alana, Adella, Aquata, Arista, and Andrina.

However, in the upcoming live-action version, a tie-in book confirmed that the remake changed the names of Ariel's sisters into Karina, Tameka, Mala, Caspia, Perla, and India.

It remains to be seen how the other daughters of King Triton will fit into the remake's story, but it's safe to assume that they will have significant parts.

Ariel's Sisters in The Little Mermaid

1.) Lorena Andrea - Perla

Lorena Andrea as Perla

Lorena Andrea portrays Perla in The Little Mermaid. The British actress is best known for portraying Lilith in Netflix's Warrior Nun.

2.) Simone Ashley - Indira

Simone Ashley as Indira

Simone Ashley plays Indira, one of Ariel's sisters in The Little Mermaid.

Ashley has had a stellar small-screen career as she is known for portraying Kate Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton series and Olivia Hanan in Sex Education.

3.) Kajsa Mohammar - Karina

Kajsa Mohammar as Karina

Kajsa Mohammar portrays The Little Mermaid's Karina.

Mohammar's past credits include Misbehaviour, Viking Destiny, and the voices of Randvi and Soma in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

4.) Nathalie Sorrell - Caspia

Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia

Nathalie Sorrell plays Caspia in The Little Mermaid, one of Ariel's sisters and King Triton's daughters. The British actress is known for her role in 2007's Hotel Very Welcome.

5.) Karolina Conchet - Mala

Karolina Conchet as Mala

Karolina Conchet will play Mala in The Little Mermaid, and she is expected to have a major part in the movie.

In the remake's official novelization, it was revealed that Mala will be abducted in the movie, and it will be up to Ariel and her sisters to save her.

The actress' past credits include Valentin Valentin and The Bird.

6.) Sienna King - Tamika

Sienna King as Tamika

Sienna King plays Tamika in The Little Mermaid.

King is a veteran in the short film industry since she previously appeared in notable shorts, such as Sunday Dinner, Love Locs, and Utopic Dystopia.

The Little Mermaid is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, May 26.