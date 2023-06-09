The Flash Director Breaks Silence on [SPOILERS]' Death In the Movie

The Flash director Andy Muschietti opened up about the movie's big and surprising death.

The anticipation for the Ezra Miller-led movie has been high, especially after strong reactions from critics.

The upcoming Multiverse-infused adventure will feature an unusual team-up between two versions of the Scarlet Speedster, Michael Keaton's Batman, and Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

Given the stakes of their mission, some have wondered if any of them will survive in the fight against a returning General Zod.

Who Dies in The Flash Movie?

DC

Warning - The rest of the article contains spoilers for The Flash.

Speaking as a guest in Deadline's Crew Call podcast, The Flash director Andy Muschietti was asked if it was always the plan for Supergirl to die in the movie.

Muschietti responded by first saying that the Multiverse proved that Supergirl "lives in a million other timelines" before acknowledging the fact that whatever happens to the DC heroine in the film "should not be taken as the absolute truth:"

“Well, the great thing about Multiverse is that Supergirl lives in a million other timelines, right? So, nobody should– I mean, I don’t wanna spoil it, but whatever happens to Supergirl in this movie should not be taken as the absolute truth."

The DC filmmaker then teased that Sasha Calle's Supergirl might appear in future projects simply because "that's how the Multiverse works:"

"We can see Supergirl, this Supergirl, Sasha Calle, in future projects. We might, because that’s how the Multiverse works. It’s clearly explained by Bruce Wayne. It’s like spaghetti.”

The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti then teased that "the possibilities are endless.”

Will Sasha Calle’s Supergirl Return in Future DC Movies?

While it is unfortunate that Sasha Calle's Supergirl died in The Flash, director Andy Muschietti's reassuring comments about the character's future might indicate future appearances.

Interestingly, a past report claimed that David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick's script for the reported sequel to The Flash is said to heavily feature Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl as "guest stars."

It remains to be seen, though, if Calle will reprise her role as Supergirl in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow under the DCU umbrella.

Still, the actress expressed the desire for a potential comeback, with her telling Entertainment Weekly that she felt that The Flash is the character's "runway to a bigger story."

Hopefully, the actress will be given another chance to return to Supergirl, considering that many critics praised her performance in the movie.

The Flash is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 16.