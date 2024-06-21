Kim Kardashian's The Fifth Wheel Movie Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Following its mention on The Kardashians, the potential release of The Fifth Wheel movie has been a hot topic of conversation.

Star Kim Kardashian mentioned the film during Season 5, Episode 5 of her family's reality series, as she will star in the upcoming movie.

The ensemble comedy is being written by Saturday Night Live alum Paula Pell and Mr. Mayor scribe Janine Britto, but little is known about the film beyond that.

When Will The Fifth Wheel Release?

Hulu

As of writing, there has been no release date confirmed for The Fifth Wheel.

The film has been acquired by Netflix, and Paula Pell and Janine Brito are attached to write the script.

The movie seems to still be early in development, and filming has not started. It will likely be several years before it sees the light of day.

However, according to reporting about the film (via Deadline), the deal to make the movie came together relatively quickly. Pell and Brito took days to develop the idea and pitch it to Kardashian (a process that sometimes takes months).

It then hit the open market before being picked up by Netflix.

This means there could be some forward momentum surrounding the project to get it out as soon as possible.

If that is the case, the typical cycle of development and production may be fast-tracked in favor of an expedited rush to release.

Considering all that, fans should not expect The Fifth Wheel to be released until late 2025 at the earliest.

Who's Cast in The Fifth Wheel?

Kim Kardashian is the only confirmed star attached to The Fifth Wheel, but fans can likely expect a star-studded cast around the reality TV star.

Kardashian is set to play the titular fifth wheel, seemingly meaning there are at least four more actors set to join her.

These other characters will likely be two sets of couples or friends of Kardashian's character, making her fifth-wheel status make sense.

According to Netflix's description of the film, Kardashian will be surrounded by a "female ensemble cast," but that is the only other casting information fans know at this point:

"Logline for the film is under wraps but Kardashian will play the eponymous 'fifth wheel' alongside a female ensemble cast."

What Will Happen in The Fifth Wheel?

Plot details for The Fifth Wheel movie have been kept under wraps since its announcement.

All fans know about the movie is that Kim Kardashian will star as its lead; she will be the project's titular fifth wheel.

In this ensemble comedy, Kardashian's character will likely be on the outside looking in on some sort of flight of fancy.

It is unclear if this fifth wheel status refers to her being the only one in a group not romantically involved with someone else in said group or if she will be the fifth member of a cohort of friends who is different for some reason.

Surely, as development progresses and the movie's cast is rounded out, fans will learn more about The Fifth Wheel's plot specifics.

The Fifth Wheel has no confirmed release date but is expected to come to Netflix.

