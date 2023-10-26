The Family Business Season 5 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

The anticipation for The Family Business Season 5's release has hit a fever pitch after a new update from its creator.

Created by Carl Weber, The Family Business tells the story of how the Duncan family operates a car dealership in New York while also hiding an illegal side hustle.

Based on Weber's crime drama book series of the same name, The Family Business features a stellar cast led by Ernie Hudson and Armand Assante.

Season 4 of the hit series debuted on BET (Black Entertainment Television) on September 1, 2022, and its finale aired on October 27, 2022.

The BET Network

Although BET has yet to announce The Family Business' return for Season 5, the show's creator Carl Weber gave a new and exciting update in a recent post on Facebook.

Weber confirmed that he and his team were "about 40% finished" with Season 5 when the Hollywood writers' strike began.

“I’ve been hibernating and working overseas while the writers were on strike. Now I’m just waiting and hoping the Actors settle so I can get back to work on '[The] Family Business' TV show: we were about 40% finished with new season when things went to hell!!!! Speaking of 'The Family Business,' the first 4 seasons [of the show] will now be airing on Netflix, Kudos to BET for making that happen.”

It’s possible that Weber could be referring to either filming or writing.

However, his comments seem to indicate that he is referring to the fact that filming for Season 5 is already 40% done due to him noting that he is “just waiting” for the Hollywood actors’ strike to “settle” before going back to work.

Given the Season 4 finale aired on October 27, 2022, this update makes sense timeline-wise as there would have likely been some time for writing to be completed and filming to start.

When Will The Family Business Season 5 Release?

Carl Weber's latest update about The Family Business Season 5 could shed some light on when the show will return.

The Family Business Season 3 made its premiere on BET on October 14, 2021, while Season 4 was released on October 27, 2022.

Given that Seasons 3 and 4 had a one-year gap, the show's creators could have also targeted a similar release date for Season 5, meaning that the show would've been released by now if not for the Hollywood actors' and writers' strikes.

Assuming Weber was referring to filming with his 40% update, production would've been halted in July due to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

That said, the series may end up needing around two to three more months of filming and post-production before its intended release this October.

If the Hollywood actors' strike ends in the next month or before 2024, then filming and post-production could resume for another three months, meaning that Season 5 could premiere on BET around Spring 2024.

For now, fans can watch the first four seasons of The Family Business are available to stream on BET+.