Season 2 of ABC's Will Trent is now moving toward production with a new update on when it will be released.

Dyslexic foster care product Will Trent (played by Ramón Rodriguez) serves as the leading character of this procedural crime drama as he works with the Georgie Bureau of Investigation (GBI), using his hyper-observational skills to solve high-profile cases.

Averaging an impressive 89% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes in Season 1 and steadily increasing viewership throughout the season, the series was renewed for a Season 2 shortly before its first set of episodes came to an end.

Deadline and The Wrap confirmed that Will Trent will begin production on Season 2 in early December with both the writers' and actors' strikes officially over.

This also comes with news that work on Season 7 of 9-1-1 will also start back up after moving from Fox to ABC, which is also a priority for the network.

Will Trent Season 1 started filming in October 2022 before it debuted on ABC on January 3, 2023, giving the series only a three-month timeframe between those two milestones.

When Will Will Trent Season 2 Debut?

With so many projects returning to production before the end of 2023 following the end of the writers' and actors' strikes, Will Trent should be able to push forward fairly quickly toward its release once filming begins.

Should production only take a couple of months the way it did for Season 1, and considering Deadline's recent report that networks are looking to premiere its shortened seasons between mid-February and early March, fabs can expect Will Trent Season 2 to start airing on ABC by March 2024.

Most of the cast should be set to reprise their roles in the series alongside Ramon Ramón Rodriguez, with the show's writers now hard at work developing the plot for where his Agent Trent will go next.

As of now, Will Trent Season 2 doesn't have an official release date.