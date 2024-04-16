Ruthless Season 5 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

An exciting update regarding Ruthless Season 5 was revealed by some of the show's cast members.

Created, directed, and written by Tyler Perry for Black Entertainment Television (BET), Ruthless was first released in 2020 and is a spin-off of The Oval, another Tyler Perry series.

Season 4 (the most recent installment) was divided into two parts. New episodes of Part 1 were released weekly from April 20, 2023 until June 15, 2023. Part 2 premiered weekly from February 1, 2024, until April 4.

BET

Before this writing (April 15, 2024), neither Tyler Perry nor BET had confirmed that Ruthless would be renewed for Season 5.

However, Instagram comments from some of the show's main actors updated fans on what to expect in the future, most notably that Season 5 has been greenlit.

Lead actor Melissa Williams (who portrays Ruth Truesdale in the series) shared a post via her official Instagram of fan reactions to the Season 4 finale.

In the comments of this post, other actors shared a few thoughts about Season 4 and Season 5.

For example, Lenny Thomas left a comment where he said that he "knew [fans] would be BIG mad at" the ending of Season 4. The actor then confirmed that Season 5 is in the works:

"I KNEW they would be BIG mad at that ending. Wait till next season."

Williams then replied to her co-star's comment by giving fans the ultimate tease: "Next season is WILD," along with a fire emoji.

The confirmation that Season 5 will be "wild" will undoubtedly be exciting to many of the show's fans, especially considering no one knew another season would be coming.

A viewer tagged Thomas in the replies to his comment, asking if Season 5 will be the last. He responded cryptically, saying, "That would be telling," with a lips-sealed emoji attached.

Another one of the show's actors, Blue Kimble, left a comment that also confirmed Season 5 is on the way:

"Season 4 went crazy !!!! The Queen has spoken !!!!! Get ready for season 5 !!!!"

When Will Ruthless Season 5 Be Released?

Season 1 until Part 2 of Season 4 of Ruthless followed a similar release schedule.

For example, Season 1, Part 2 ended on January 28, 2021, and Season 2, Part 1 premiered two months later on March 11, 2021.

Similarly, Part 2 of Season 2 ended on January 13, 2022, and Part 1 of Season 3 debuted on March 10, 2022 (also two months later).

Part 2 of Season 3 then finished airing on February 2, 2023, with Season 4, Part 1 following on April 20, 2023 (once again, two months later).

However, the writers' and actors' strikes that occurred in Hollywood in 2023 caused Season 4, Part 2 to be delayed, throwing off the release schedule that Ruthless followed since its inception.

Season 4, Part 2 ended on April 4, 2024. Normally, Season 5, Part 1 would premiere two months later around mid-June, but since the strikes affected everything the way they did, Season 5 likely won't be released until sometime later, possibly around November or as late as December.

Seasons 1-4 of Ruthless are streaming now on BET+.