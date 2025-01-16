Here's When The Diplomat Season 3's Release Is Now Expected

The Diplomat Season 3 is confirmed for development, and fans are waiting for news on when new episodes will be released.

The Netflix series' second season upped the ante from Season 1 after a devastating car bomb attack, leading to numerous deaths and investigations in the aftermath. Continuing to follow United States Ambassador Kate Wyler, The Diplomat became a hit for the streaming giant.

The Diplomat is still relatively early in its run on Netflix, which has had somewhat inconsistent release timeframes for new seasons of projects.

According to What's on Netflix, Netflix filmed Season 2 and Season 3 of The Diplomat back-to-back, setting the stage for Season 3's imminent release.

For reference, Season 1 started filming in April 2022 and lasted about seven months until November 2022. The series' first episodes began streaming on Netflix on April 20, 2023, five months after filming ended.

Season 2 (see more on The Diplomat's most recent cast members) then started shooting in June 2023 before the season dropped on October 31, 2024. Like many others, The Diplomat faced delays due to the 2023 actors' and writers' strikes in the middle of filming before production could be completed.

When Will The Diplomat Season 3 Release?

Due to filming for The Diplomat Season 3 occurring immediately after filming for Season 3, most of the work now lies in the editing room. However, barring any issues or reshoots, the series should be ready for release sometime this year.

Should Season 3 follow a similar release pattern as its predecessors, most expect new episodes to come to Netflix closer to the end of the year, possibly in Fall 2025. However, not only has no timeframe been announced yet, but plenty of other Netflix releases are still coming before The Diplomat's newest episodes.

Near the top of the list is the fifth and final season of arguably Netflix's crown jewel, Stranger Things, which is projected for release in Fall 2025. Due to Netflix's tendency to deliver full-season, single-day releases, it will likely give both series plenty of time to shine without heavy competition.

Also noteworthy to remember are films such as the Peaky Blinders movie, Happy Gilmore 2, and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which are in tandem with multiple new episodic series.

As of writing, no release information has been made public for The Diplomat Season 3, although fans should find out more later in 2025.

The first two seasons of The Diplomat are streaming on Netflix.