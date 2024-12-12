Here's When The Day of the Jackal Season 2's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Season 2 of the British spy drama The Day of the Jackal is approaching, and the release date projections promise a quick turnaround.

Eddie Redmayne stars in The Day of the Jackal as an assassin known as the "Jackal" while Captain Marvel's Lashana Lynch plays the MI6 officer determined to capture him.

The Peacock series is the second time Frederick Forsyth's The Day of the Jackal novel has been adapted, the first being a 1973 film starring Edward Fox.

The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Release Window Projections

Peacock

The Day of the Jackal's Season 1 finale is set to release on Thursday, December 12, but the series was renewed for further episodes long before that.

On November 22, Peacock renewed The Day of the Jackal for Season 2 (via The Hollywood Reporter). However, the report did not mention when the new season was expected to be released.

Some assumptions can be made based on The Day of the Jackal's previous release pipeline.

Season 1 of The Day of the Jackal took approximately seven months to film its ten episodes across four different countries (UK, Croatia, Budapest, and Austria). The series seemingly wrapped up its shoot in November 2023 in Croatia.

The Day of the Jackal then premiered in November 2024, marking around a 12-month gap between the end of shooting and the release of the season.

A production start date for The Day of the Jackal's second season hasn't been announced yet, but it will likely begin early in the new year. If the series follows a similar schedule to the first, that means a 2026 release date, specifically in the first half of the year, is most likely, but it will all depend on how long it takes to complete filming on Season 2.

What to Expect From The Day of the Jackal Season 2

The finale of The Day of the Jackal Season 2 is yet to air so it's unclear exactly what kind of cliffhanger the series will leave audiences with.

The penultimate episode saw the Jackal admit the truth of his identity to his wife, Nuria. He then also achieved his goal of assassinating his target Ulle Dag Charles, a tech billionaire.

Lynch's MI6 agent Bianca is still on the Jackal's tail after investigating the suspicious murder of a gangster named Jimmie in Spain. It will be up to the finale to determine whether the two end up catching up to each other.

The Day of the Jackal has made some departures from Forsyth's novel, particularly its swapping out of the original political plot, which involved the fictional assassination plot of former French president Charles de Gaulle.

Instead, the Peacock series avoided the novel's political themes entirely and traded these for a cat-and-mouse thriller between the Jackal and MI6.

The Day of the Jackal will air its finale episode on Peacock on Thursday, December 12.